Surely Arsenal Women need WSL title win next season for Eidevall to keep his job?

So, Mikel Arteta has seen Arsenal finish as Premier League runners-up twice in a row, and yet he still faces suggestions that he may need to go if Arsenal fail to win the league next season. But what about Jonas Eidevall, who has had the Arsenal Women finish 3rd in the Women’s Super League for two consecutive seasons?

Don’t the Arsenal Women need to win the WSL next season in order for Jonas Eidevall to maintain his position? I reckon that’s just the push the Swedish tactician needs to nail down his tactics and finally help our Gunner women reach their full potential. Arsenal Women have a squad that is truly enviable, but Eidevall needs to find some stability, nail down a starting lineup, and make smart substitutions.

The Gooners might not view finishing in third place and winning the Continental Cup next season as progress, and it could potentially be the final blow to Jonas Eidevall’s project at Arsenal.

Last season, Jonas Eidevall struggled to assemble the strongest team on the pitch. He’s got a shot at shutting up the critics with his pretty solid squad. Maybe more signings for the right players wouldn’t hurt – particularly a midfielder in the absence of Victoria Pelova (who suffered an ACL injury while on international duty for the Netherlands.

But whether or not our Gunners can really make a splash next season will depend on how well they can come together as a team, and Eidevall has a massive role to play in that.

Arsenal’s first challenge of the season will be the UEFA Women’s Champions League Round 1 qualifiers. The Round 1 qualifiers will be played on 4th and 7th of September at Mangata Pay UK Stadium, Meadow Park. See Arsenal.com for ticket information.

Arsenal Women failed to make it out of Round 1 last season – let’s hope and pray for a very different outcome this time around!

How much are you looking forward to the return of the WSL?

Michelle M

