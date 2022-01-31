Surely Arsenal won’t let Pepe go as well?

This is definitely an unbelievable Arsenal transfer window with not one player arriving and we are already on deadline day. But we have seen ten outgoings so far with a massive clearout of players that have hardly featured this season.

It would appear that now we are out of both cups and with oly 17 games in the League remaining, Arteta has decided to operate with a skeleton staff for the rest of this season and save as much cash as possible to put into the kitty for the summer.

With Aubameyang being confirmed as being seen in Barcelona and another likely departure, it is now being reported by 90min that Nicholas Pepe could be another one following him out the door.

The rumour is that there are a few clubs interested but one (unnamed) Spanish club are looking like favourites to sign the winger.

Admittedly Pepe has had very little game time this season, just like our other departures (except for Auba), and with Saka and Martinelli pulling up trees he is hardly likely to get any game time when either of those two are fit.

He has made 5 starts in the League and the last time he played 90 minutes was against Leeds in October, so looks definitely to be another one out of favour with Arteta.

I suppose it wouldn’t be that much of a shock if he was loaned out actually. A few more quid in the bank…

Dan Smith – Do Arsenal need to buy a striker for a chance of the Top Four?