Surely Arsenal won’t sell Xhaka as well?

This is definitely one of the weirdest Arsenal transfer windows that I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. With just three days to go and the news that Calum Chambers has joined Aston Villa, we have seen ten players either leave or go out on loan, with the only expected arrival is the USA keeper Matt Turner, and he is not going to arrive until the summer.
But the one player that many Arsenal fans still want to see leave is the unpredictable Granit Xhaka, who is probably the most divisive player in the squad at the moment (except pehaps Aubameyang at the moment). It appears, according to La Gazetta in Italy, that Jose Mourinho is still hoping that they can bring Xhaka to Rome. They posted this morning…
ROME: XHAKA TRACK, BUT NEED TO SELL— The Swiss, in crisis with Arsenal, remains one of the main ideas for strengthening the midfield. The midfielder costs 20 million, but to launch the assault Pinto must first sell Diawara.
We are all aware that Mourinho wanted Xhaka in the summer, but the deal was immediately snuffed out by Mikel Arteta, so I would find it hard to believe that Arsenal would sanction the same deal this month, but right now I have no idea what to think.
I know we are out of all the cups and only have the League position to play for, but the way we are clearing out our squad, we are running out of backups, with disastrous consequences as we have seen by January’s results.
My only hope is that Edu has a potfull of signings lined up and we are going to have an explosive Deadline Day, and if one of the new arrivals was to be a top class midfielder, then I probably wouldn’t complain if Xhaka left.
But can anyone see any replacements on the horizon?
We don’t sell players we give them away 😉
But we couldn’t give Xhaka away last summer😂
At least we try to give them away Reggie 😂
OT
Juve and Barca both want Auba on loan according to sky sports .
Some one mentioned on here (no name given( JONNY BoY )that even a club like Newcastle wouldn’t touch him with a barge pole ,strange how 2 of the biggest clubs in the world both now want him .
Xhaka should have been sold like yeaterday.No regrets.But when I thought we were two signings away from effectively competing for top honours,our management are so afraid of success that the only thing they can do is to jettison players so as to save on some pennies.
This is so shameful.
I’d rather sell Xhaka and resign no one than keep him. That’s how desperate I am to have this clown off the books
We ain’t in the dressing room, neither are we on the training ground, nor the meeting rooms, so we can’t say for sure , what’s going on, but I’m sure Edu and Arteta in their capacity know what they are doing.
Don’t care if we can only field 9 players for a while….still better for AFC long term!
What does it matter? Due to gross incompetence this season is ruined already. Out of the FA Cup, out of the League Cup, out from 4th place….all in the blink of an eyelid. Xhaka is a football thug/moron anyway. Well in over 60 years of supporting the Gunners I’ve never seen such negligence. Mind boggling. Do supporters accept this?
Please can we not have Dans videos on the posts. Kinda annoying hearing his negative voice all the time.
Certainly Tojo, of course I will make any changes you want me to, once you have finishing paying for my website, okay?
Just don’t watch the video?
If we are getting in a MF , we would need to let one go, similar to CF position, there is not many matches to play anymore
Partey and a new addition, Elneny as backup to see out the rest of the season. Odegaard and ESR compete for the CAM, so not really a problem with only PL matches the next 5 months.
If we got an offer around 18 – 20 million for Xhaka hopefully they would take it.