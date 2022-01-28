Surely Arsenal won’t sell Xhaka as well?

This is definitely one of the weirdest Arsenal transfer windows that I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. With just three days to go and the news that Calum Chambers has joined Aston Villa, we have seen ten players either leave or go out on loan, with the only expected arrival is the USA keeper Matt Turner, and he is not going to arrive until the summer.

But the one player that many Arsenal fans still want to see leave is the unpredictable Granit Xhaka, who is probably the most divisive player in the squad at the moment (except pehaps Aubameyang at the moment). It appears, according to La Gazetta in Italy, that Jose Mourinho is still hoping that they can bring Xhaka to Rome. They posted this morning…

ROME: XHAKA TRACK, BUT NEED TO SELL— The Swiss, in crisis with Arsenal, remains one of the main ideas for strengthening the midfield. The midfielder costs 20 million, but to launch the assault Pinto must first sell Diawara.

We are all aware that Mourinho wanted Xhaka in the summer, but the deal was immediately snuffed out by Mikel Arteta, so I would find it hard to believe that Arsenal would sanction the same deal this month, but right now I have no idea what to think.

I know we are out of all the cups and only have the League position to play for, but the way we are clearing out our squad, we are running out of backups, with disastrous consequences as we have seen by January’s results.

My only hope is that Edu has a potfull of signings lined up and we are going to have an explosive Deadline Day, and if one of the new arrivals was to be a top class midfielder, then I probably wouldn’t complain if Xhaka left.

But can anyone see any replacements on the horizon?