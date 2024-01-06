Surely Arteta must give Ramsdale a game against Liverpool?

Should Arteta play Ramsdale or Raya to face Liverpool?

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will welcome Liverpool to The Emirates for the 3rd round of the FA Cup in what is set to be an action-packed game and a chance for our lads to go through to the next round. Arsenal holds the record for the most FA Cup won by one club and will be looking to continue this fine form this season and hopefully win our 15th trophy.

Arteta will no doubt make some changes and rotate his squad a bit as it’s a cup game and I’d expect the same type of thing for Jurgen Klopp, and with a chance to rotate and give the fringe players some minutes, all eyes will be on the team sheet to see who and who doesn’t start and for me, the biggest question is whether Arteta starts Aaron Ramsdale or David Raya for this cup clash.

Normally, I’d 100% expect Ramsdale to be starting cup games as he has all season and Arteta said he would, but because we were drawn against Liverpool, who have been in great form this season, currently sitting top of the table and look to be one of our main competition for the title, Arteta might decide to play what he thinks is his strongest squad and if the early part of the season is anything to go by, Raya is his ideal and first choice keeper.

For me, I think Ramsdale is more than capable of putting on a performance between the sticks, but with the 3-1 loss to West Ham in the Carabao Cup freshly in Arteta’s mind, I can see why he would put his trust in Raya against such a strong rival. Ramsdale last played against PSV in The Champions League, he had a very good game and made some incredible saves, looking a bit shaky and nervous at the start but really grew into the game in the second half.

Raya has been great most of the season but having lost the last two games and conceded four goals, I think Arteta would be starting to get worried about who and who not to choose in what is an important game and a chance to gain more silverware and if it was up to me, I’d give Ramsdale a run. I know he hasn’t played much this season, but I feel like he has a lot to prove, and if he doesn’t get played tonight and I was him, I’d be very disappointed.

I personally thought Ramsdale would be playing all the Cup games and maybe some of the UCL games if he was lucky and if he doesn’t get the shout tonight, it worries me that it could cause a lot of tension in the dressing room.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Raya or Ramsdale?

Daisy Mae