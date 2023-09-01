Surely Bukayo Saka can’t play in every single game for Arsenal this season as well?

Bukayo Saka has played in every league game for the past 83 Arsenal league games; That’s incredible. However, we must agree that there are risks associated with Mikel Arteta’s unwavering strategy of starting every game.

While Saka’s exceptional consistency and value to the team are undeniable, some fans may wonder if this strategy is sustainable and if it puts him at risk of long-term injury. The reliance on him in every league match raises concerns about his physical well-being and the toll it may take on his body.

For the better part of the summer transfer window, there’s been talk of the need for Edu and Arteta to recruit a perfect backup for their star boy. However, that is not happening unless something incredible happens on deadline day.

Even so, Bukayo Saka’s minutes this new season need to be managed. While his youthful energy and resilience are assets, they do not make him immune to the strains and pressures of such an intense playing schedule.

Arteta needs to look at his squad and consider who can be the other viable option on the right wing; Reiss Nelson and Kaui Havertz could be options. Saka can’t play every game in the Champions League and Premier League and then feature for England, where he is also a sure starter, as good as he is.

Finding the correct balance between playing and resting Saka is critical to his development and will ensure his extraordinary skill continues to shine for Arsenal’s success.

Daniel O

