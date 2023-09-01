Surely Bukayo Saka can’t play in every single game for Arsenal this season as well?

Bukayo Saka has played in every league game for the past 83 Arsenal league games; That’s incredible. However, we must agree that there are risks associated with Mikel Arteta’s unwavering strategy of starting every game.
While Saka’s exceptional consistency and value to the team are undeniable, some fans may wonder if this strategy is sustainable and if it puts him at risk of long-term injury. The reliance on him in every league match raises concerns about his physical well-being and the toll it may take on his body.
For the better part of the summer transfer window, there’s been talk of the need for Edu and Arteta to recruit a perfect backup for their star boy. However, that is not happening unless something incredible happens on deadline day.
Even so, Bukayo Saka’s minutes this new season need to be managed. While his youthful energy and resilience are assets, they do not make him immune to the strains and pressures of such an intense playing schedule.
Arteta needs to look at his squad and consider who can be the other viable option on the right wing; Reiss Nelson and Kaui Havertz could be options. Saka can’t play every game in the Champions League and Premier League and then feature for England, where he is also a sure starter, as good as he is.
Finding the correct balance between playing and resting Saka is critical to his development and will ensure his extraordinary skill continues to shine for Arsenal’s success.
Daniel O
To expect Bukayo Saka to play up to 60 club games this season is ridiculous. Should we have got another player…..absolutely. As usual we are a top player short. Yes we have a shout, but the balance of the team is damaged by Arteta, other teams have really improved…we will struggle to make top 2.
Sorry but the truth is the truth. Maybe if we get Joao Cancelo we could go up a gear…..but it looks like Arteta is done. Not as great a window as many believe.
Am told not to write Joao Cancelo off just yet, it’s still at a delicate stage.
Nelson will replace Saka in some matches.
Jesus – Nketiah
Martinelli – Trossard
Odegaard – Havertz/Smith-Rowe
Saka – Nelson
Rice – Fabio
Partey – Jorginho
Zinchenko – Timber*
Gabriel – Kiwior
Saliba – ?
White – Tomiyasu
Pepe, Cedric, Lokonga, and Elneny are surplus to requirement.
Jesus could rotate with Saka, his style of play would be more accommodating for Havertz.
If the experiments were in the final third it would have been more appropriated
So after all is said and done. Arsenals ambitions have dropped from £200 million to just £100 million “NET” after all ins and outs. What an average club they have become once more. So disapointed he is not using the money from the sale of players to buy those needed in certain positions. He may regret not buying when more players get injured!