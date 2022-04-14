Surely Darwin Nunez must be Arteta’s top target this summer

It seems the hottest young striker in Europe at the moment is the Uruguayan hotshot Darwin Nunez, who is on fire for Benfica this season.
The Liga Portugal may be considered to be an inferior League but he has also scored 6 goals in the Champions League including one at Anfield last night.
In fact he had the ball in the back of Liverpool’s net 3 times but only one was allowed as the Reds were held to a 3-3 draw.
But interestingly, just before the game, the Benfica manager Nelson Verissimo admitted that Nunez is likely to be sold this summer as an economic reality. “It’s the law of the market.” he told tribalfootball.
“Obviously players like Darwin, and the best players, the idea would be to keep them all, but we are in a competitive market, in which clubs need capital for their daily management, realising that he is having a very big evolution, he has an innate quality, he is building his way according to what he does individually and as a team.
“At the end of the season, if he has to go, we have to accept it, but it’s the law of Realizing that in Portugal, things are the same.
“We have to face this from a perspective of hiring, valuing, enhancing, and then there are stronger markets and because of that there are players that we cannot keep. Benfica is no exception to that.”
There is already interest from lots of big clubs, including Man United, according to various reports, and verissimo’s words are likely to create a bidding war, but I’m wondering if the 22 year-old may prefer to join Arteta’s youth revolution and be guaranteed to play, than to move to a giant club where he will be competing with many other top strikers for game time.
C’mon Edu, go get your foot in the door and get him to the Emirates next season!
Admin Pat
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
The last paragraph says it all.
You want him to come to us cause he Will be guaranteed playing time and won’t have to compete at a big club with less gam time.
But you all scream for Saliba to come back to come and fight for his place and shouldn’t be guaranteed playing time but should proof it.
Why is the logic not applied here??.
Moreover both players are in a team who are guaranteed to play in UCL come next season.
Something we don’t know if we are going to be playing there.
Saliba is still our player, so he will be forced to be back or sold at worse.
From what I’ve read there are about 6-8 teams vying for his signature this summer ,without CL we stand no chance ,and even if we did grab forth I would still say no chance looking at the teams after him .
At Arsenal “We don’t buy stars we make them”
But…….
Sambi 18 mill
Tomiyasu 20 mill
Gabriel 25 mill
Saliba 27m
Torreira 27mill
Ramsdale 30 m
Tierney 30mill
Xhaka 30 mill
Odegaard 30 mill
Partey 45mill
White 50mill
Laca 50mill
Auba 60 mill
Pepe.72mill
I wish we could just for one season live up to the spurious “claim” written on the Emirates and spend zero pound on new players. Forget paying 70m for Nunez because Arsenal fans expect a super expensive marquee signing every season. Superstar 182mill trio AubPepLaca have been hopeless at scoring goals for Arsenal this season. ESR and Saka are our top scorers and are both free while Martinelli cost 7mill. Just bring back Saliba. and promote Balogun Biereth Azeez Lopez +Patino.
That guy was terrific last night his first dissallowed goal and goal was what shocked me the most cos laca and nketiah his age mate will never be able to convert those chances but i think he will never consider a move to the emirates cos of his numerous and attractive options to pick from just like vlahovic and most recently MORATA turned us down.i think we should build a striker of our own.balogun,martinelli,biereth all have the potential.
Remember, l said in January that Arsenal should forget Vlahovic, who had made up his mind on joining Juventus. The signs were clear, only the blind Edu could not see it, as l begged to consider cheaper options in the likes of Darwin Nunez,Julian Alvarez, Karim Adeyemi and Arthur Cabral. Instead time wasted on someone that was never going to join Arsenal, while, Florientina went on to replace Vlahovic with Arthur Cabral. Manchester city have since bought Julian Alvarez. Now, Arsenal must do everything to buy Darwin Nunez, as he should be the number one target in the summer transfer window. This guy is only going to get better. However, if funds are available after securing the acquisition of Darwin Nunez, Arsenal could buy a second striker in Karim Adeyemi (he is left-footed)