Surely Darwin Nunez must be Arteta’s top target this summer

It seems the hottest young striker in Europe at the moment is the Uruguayan hotshot Darwin Nunez, who is on fire for Benfica this season.

The Liga Portugal may be considered to be an inferior League but he has also scored 6 goals in the Champions League including one at Anfield last night.

In fact he had the ball in the back of Liverpool’s net 3 times but only one was allowed as the Reds were held to a 3-3 draw.

But interestingly, just before the game, the Benfica manager Nelson Verissimo admitted that Nunez is likely to be sold this summer as an economic reality. “It’s the law of the market.” he told tribalfootball.

“Obviously players like Darwin, and the best players, the idea would be to keep them all, but we are in a competitive market, in which clubs need capital for their daily management, realising that he is having a very big evolution, he has an innate quality, he is building his way according to what he does individually and as a team.

“At the end of the season, if he has to go, we have to accept it, but it’s the law of Realizing that in Portugal, things are the same.

“We have to face this from a perspective of hiring, valuing, enhancing, and then there are stronger markets and because of that there are players that we cannot keep. Benfica is no exception to that.”

There is already interest from lots of big clubs, including Man United, according to various reports, and verissimo’s words are likely to create a bidding war, but I’m wondering if the 22 year-old may prefer to join Arteta’s youth revolution and be guaranteed to play, than to move to a giant club where he will be competing with many other top strikers for game time.

C’mon Edu, go get your foot in the door and get him to the Emirates next season!

Admin Pat

