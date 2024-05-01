Surely it makes sense for Arsenal to cash in on Thomas Partey this summer?

Should we sell Partey?

We are edging closer and closer to the summer transfer window and although everyone is hyper focused on who we might bring in, I’m wondering who we might end up letting go or sell. Thomas Partey is a player who has huge question marks over his head after what has been a very up and down season for the Ghanaian.

The midfielder has only played 11 Premier League games this season and has been mostly absent for the whole thing. Picking up a hamstring injury in his last time-out, that saw him away for 112 days and has only just been able to return. That’s 19 games we’ve missed him for and a massive time to be away from first team football.

Partey is obviously a very good player when he’s fit and playing consistently, but his injury record really speaks for itself. For a player who seems to always be missing or struggling with something, it does leave me to question if we should keep him or try and get some money for him while we can.

Partey’s contract runs out in the summer of 2025 and if Arteta doesn’t see a solid future with him, isn’t it best to sell him off while we can? I’m not sure how much we would bring in, but it would also free up a space in the midfield to try bringing in a player more consistent and for the future.

With the reports going around that Jorginho looks set on signing a new contract, put more questions about the future of Partey at Arsenal and if it’s anything to go by, I expect the club to be open to offers for the midfielder.

Selling him could be harder than expected though as the consistent injuries he has had to face, will be a deterrent for some clubs and will make it harder to sell him. But the Premier League is very fast paced and a lot is expected from its players, if Partey was in a league that was a little slower and didn’t expect so much, he could thrive.

Will I be upset if we keep him? No, of course not, as I said, he’s a great player and has done some great stuff in an Arsenal shirt but if the chance does arise and we have the chance to sell him, we should.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae