Jorginho must keep his starting spot when Porto comes to the Emirates

Jorginho should definitely start against FC Porto after his impressive performance in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Brentford.

A few weeks ago, following Arsenal’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle, we referred to Jorginho as a key asset for Mikel Arteta. It was surprising that he retained his position in the team since then, considering Arteta had only been using him in important matches prior to that game. After his impressive performance against Newcastle, the Italian has now started the last two games and seems to be securing his place in the Arsenal starting 11.

Against Brentford, he showcased his exceptional talent once again, demonstrating why his £12 million acquisition was a steal. He emphasized his importance to Mikel Arteta’s team, and I bet he’s eager to show FC Porto what he’s capable of on Tuesday night.

Arsenal endured an unexpected 1-0 defeat against FC Porto in the Champions League round of 16 first leg match a few weeks ago at Stadio do Dragao. A strong performance on Tuesday is crucial, so Arteta must ensure he fields his best lineup.

Against Brentford, Jorginho made a significant impact during his 70 minutes on the pitch. Not only was he recycling the ball, but he was also distributing some fantastic passes. He primarily ensures the Arsenal midfield’s defensive stability, allowing Declan Rice the freedom to participate in attacks. Additionally, he showcased his ability to deliver key passes, producing them at will against the Bees.

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Ben White were the heroes of that win over Brentford, but Jorginho also put in a solid performance.

The ex-Blue plays a crucial role in Arteta’s tactical plan. On Saturday, despite Brentford trying to cause Arsenal problems, he maintained composure and instilled calmness in the team to keep them flowing. He was the anchor, and he could do the same against FC Porto on Tuesday night. I predict Jorginho starts Tuesday night; what of you?

Daniel O

