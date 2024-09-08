Surely Keira Walsh is a transfer opportunity that Arsenal Women can’t ignore?

Keira Walsh would make our Arsenal Women WSL title favourites and, like Mariona Caldentey, this is a transfer opportunity Arsenal can’t ignore.

Early in the summer, most of us Gooners were excited by the prospect of signing Keira Walsh. According to reports at the time, Arsenal Women were interested in having the Lioness star join their project. In fact, it was reported that they had been working on that move behind the scenes.

With only days to go to the summer transfer deadline, it has now emerged, as we reported to you on Saturday, that deal which many thought was dead, could still go through.

According to Maria Tikas, a journalist with SPORT, Barcelona Femeni wants to extend Walsh’s contract, which expires in June 2025. But will Barca encounter challenges in doing so. The player was keen to leave this summer for personal reasons, though she doesn’t mind staying. However, if a suitable bid comes through for her services, her exit may be considered.

If these claims are true and Arsenal really wanted Walsh, they’ve got to go for her. She shouldn’t be allowed to sign a new deal because if she does, it may be harder to sign her next summer.

With Victoria Pelova out for an extended period of time due to her ACL injury she picked up in the summer on international duty, it will be great if Arsenal can bolster their engine room with a player of Walsh’s capabilities.

The serial winner has all the brilliance to transform the Arsenal midfield into world-class, unrivalled in the league. She would surely make Arsenal Women title favourites, because with a player like Walsh on our side, I don’t think any team could reach Arsenal’s quality squad.

The transfer window closes on 16th September. Dare we hope Gooners?

