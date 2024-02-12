Surely Leo Trossard really must play more games for Arsenal?

Should Trossard be starting more for Arsenal?

Leandro Trossard has made a big splash since joining the club and yesterday, after he had scored again against West Ham, I saw a tweet that said that only Thierry Henry and Robin Van Persie, two of Arsenal best attackers, have a better minute per goal involvement ratio than Leandro Trossard (of players who have played a minimum of 1,000 minutes for Arsenal) in Premier League history, which leads me to question why he isn’t starting as much as some would like.

Trossard for me has settled into life at Arsenal perfectly and has been one of our best signings in the last few years. He’s fast, composed and looks like he was born to play in red and white. He creates and scores goals for fun and makes our front line look extremely dangerous.

Since joining the club he’s scored 8 goals and 2 assists (all competitions) and has made an impact whenever he’s on the pitch. Coming from Brighton, I think everyone knew that he was talented and was hoping he would be able to slip right into the Arsenal system and Arteta’s plans, but Arteta still seems to favour Gabriel Martinelli over the Belgian, although yesterday he was used in the middle as a replacement for Jesus, and was just as efficient.

Martinelli for me is also a great player and has created a great bond with his fellow attackers but they both are very different players. Although Martinelli has also been great this season they both bring different attributes and for the way Arsenal is playing at the moment, Trossard ticks all the boxes and is able to look a lot more fluid and clinical in front of goal.

I am sure that when Jesus recovers Trossard will be relegated back to the bench, but Ithink if Arteta gave him a good run of starts, he would be producing a lot more than he has been and although he is great when coming off the bench, I’d personally like to see him get more starting minutes.

There are certain games where I think Trossard would thrive over Martinelli but it kind of feels like Martinelli has built this trust with Arteta after being such an influential player in last year’s season and although I agree that Martinelli should be starting some of our more important games, I think were wasting a lot of talent in Trossard, sitting him on the bench.

Of course, this is just my opinion and I’m sure a lot of people will disagree but with stats like those, it does make me wonder how much of an impact Trossard could have on this team going forward. Settling into a new club is hard bit it seems to have been effortless for Trossard and another great pick up from our recruitment team.

Either way, I’m happy to see them both get minutes, but I personally would like to see Trossard get a few more starts than he has.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

