Surely Ozil would be the perfect partner for Thomas Partey?

Arsenal, the New Season and Ozil:
If Arsene Wenger’s words are anything to go by, a player like Ozil needs to be fielded in a team with a more defensive minded player by his side and need a little more care and affection. After the deadline day signing of Thomas Partey, I for one had a thought that during the course of the season we would see Ozil shine in a team with Thomas Partey in midfield. Sadly that isn’t to be, well at least until January; where a leap of faith from Mikel would see Ozil make a Final Cameo for the final 6 months of his time at Arsenal.
With so much speculation doing the rounds, what is it that a player of Ozil’s calibre is left out in the cold and the people at the Club say everyone is been given a fair and clear slate to begin with, post the appointment of Arteta. Perhaps, on one side there is an existence of a performance and appearance-related clause which supposedly gives Ozil a chance to significantly increase his earnings at the club and the club are reluctant to add to his already extravagant income. Then on the other there is deeper underlying issue with everything around Ozil, from his level of commitments, to his fitness, his tactical understanding of the games that are now being played, and his state of mind at large. But haven’t we all heard clearly from Ozil’s camp that he has no intention to leave before his contract expires.
No matter how much criticism Ozil faced during poor performances for the team, why is he the only one to be highlighted, when football in particular is a game of 11 vs 11, add to that the constant barrage of information to the players form the dugout and the game changing substitutions. Why don’t we factor in the performance of the opposition?
the tactical nuances that very much define the games and the performance of the teams?
Mikel has got a good grip on the footballing side of things where the level of commitments and progress from all is clearly visible to see. The signing of Gabriel and Partey is a dream to begin with in these testing times for the Club. If we get more performances from Willian, like the one we saw against Fulham we can see him as a successful signing, else it just seems to be the addition of an experienced player to the squad.
If a player of Mustafi’s calibre can be rejuvenated and made to produce performances like the ones, we saw during the first few games after Mikel’s appointment minus the game against Spurs, why isn’t Ozil able to do the same?
Well for now we will be seeing an elephant in the room during every press conference of Mikel Arteta, so much so that we may just know the true factors that have led to this confusing situation of the highest paid player at the club.
So far this season we have seen plenty to be positive about and there is a feeling of sense and calm after many years of fan turmoil and bickering since the takeover by Kroenke.
For now let’s just scream and jump with elation for every goal and win, and also sweat it out during disappointing draws, with the bitter taste and anguish of a defeat every now (hopefully none of that). These in all will make for a fantastic season for the Club and perhaps this New Decade with be filled with Success like the recent FA Cup win and much more.
Bishwaraj Gurung
I think that ship as sailed now ,maybe everyone should now move on
More chance of pigs flying, unfortunately.
Move on! He’s not part of the selected squad and that says it all!
Lets get real here! The only “perfect partner for Ozil” is not Thomas Partey. It is an armchair, to rest his tired lazy bones. Talk of playing this virtually comatose ex -playing “player” with our exciting new star is like asking Santa Claus to enter little kids bedrooms and steal all their existing toys. It is just NOT EVER GOING TO HAPPEN.
Thank you.
No room for laziness Herr again.
Oh for crying out loud, HE IS FINISHED. WASHED UP. PASSED IT!
The sooner Ozil and his agent are out of Arsenal the better and can people stop making out he has a place in this team. Arteta has told him what he wanted and Ozil failed miserably (not because he always looks miserable either) and has let himself and Arsenal down. The sooner fans smell the coffee and realise what harm he is doing too our club the better.
This is what Bredan Rodgers said about the Ozil situation.
I’d be very much like Mikel,” he said. “Ozil’s a talented player, but it depends on your structure.
“We need every player to contribute to the defensive aspect of the game as well as the attacking aspect.
“The team have to operate with one brain. They have to function and work together. There will be teams where there is more freedom, but less structure.
“Ozil’s a wonderful talent and very creative, absolutely. He can make the last pass, but it’s about the team. It’s about marrying the individual qualities of the player into the team and if you feel that player can’t press the game or doesn’t want to press the game, it has an effect on your attacking structure and your defensive structure.
“If one person doesn’t do their job, then you can suffer. He’s a talent, but, as always with talent, you have to be a working talent.
“I always say to my attacking players, ‘Don’t run forward if you can’t run back’.
“You have to be able to do the dirty work. This is the highest level of the game and, at that level, you have to be able to do both sides. You think of any top team in the world and you think of some of the attacking players.
“If you look at Bayern Munich, the current European champions, and you look at Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller, for instance, the guys that play down the sides. Look at how hard they work.
Look at Liverpool with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane – the work he puts in. That’s what you have got to do. You can’t carry anyone.
“It’s OK having talent, but, at the highest level, you have to be working talents if you are going to play in the big games for the big teams.”
Ozil has been dreadful for years, and only got worse surrounded with better players.
Can you name those players ?
Lenohappy
Love your post. We can no more carry laziness in the term. Arsenal is not the only club available, he can go play somewhere else but he won’t.
Why? Arsenal has pampered him for years. At some point in time he played only home games
He feigned injuries often, so called back aches and flu’s
Wenger gave him that huge contract from 120k to 350k a week to a player who never won us a premier league
Non of City and Pool players who are world champs now collect 350k a week
Wenger and Gazidi, thank you for this poor Ozil job.
Havyn Emery dropped him, Freddie dropped him arteta dropped him even the german team dropped now Rodgers said he will do the same if he was to be in his team but still some still think he’s the best no10 in the league.
Who will you blame for giving Auba a huge contract
He too hasn’t won the Prem
Well he’s never taken us too 4 either
Rubbish.
As if he wasn’t playing for us even last season.
He is finished. Let’s move on. I can’t remember the match he played well last year.
Arteta tried him too but he failed him and us too. Go share the loot with him.
From Jan – March , we lost one game when ozil played everyone
Look how many we lost post lockdown
Dan
Auba works hard for the team. He doesn’t feign sickness, neither does he choose where he wants to play. Auba don’t ask for holidays while his teammates are preparing for games
Auba is a team player and not lazy