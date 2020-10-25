Surely Ozil would be the perfect partner for Thomas Partey?

Arsenal, the New Season and Ozil:

If Arsene Wenger’s words are anything to go by, a player like Ozil needs to be fielded in a team with a more defensive minded player by his side and need a little more care and affection. After the deadline day signing of Thomas Partey, I for one had a thought that during the course of the season we would see Ozil shine in a team with Thomas Partey in midfield. Sadly that isn’t to be, well at least until January; where a leap of faith from Mikel would see Ozil make a Final Cameo for the final 6 months of his time at Arsenal.

With so much speculation doing the rounds, what is it that a player of Ozil’s calibre is left out in the cold and the people at the Club say everyone is been given a fair and clear slate to begin with, post the appointment of Arteta. Perhaps, on one side there is an existence of a performance and appearance-related clause which supposedly gives Ozil a chance to significantly increase his earnings at the club and the club are reluctant to add to his already extravagant income. Then on the other there is deeper underlying issue with everything around Ozil, from his level of commitments, to his fitness, his tactical understanding of the games that are now being played, and his state of mind at large. But haven’t we all heard clearly from Ozil’s camp that he has no intention to leave before his contract expires.

No matter how much criticism Ozil faced during poor performances for the team, why is he the only one to be highlighted, when football in particular is a game of 11 vs 11, add to that the constant barrage of information to the players form the dugout and the game changing substitutions. Why don’t we factor in the performance of the opposition?

the tactical nuances that very much define the games and the performance of the teams?

Mikel has got a good grip on the footballing side of things where the level of commitments and progress from all is clearly visible to see. The signing of Gabriel and Partey is a dream to begin with in these testing times for the Club. If we get more performances from Willian, like the one we saw against Fulham we can see him as a successful signing, else it just seems to be the addition of an experienced player to the squad.

If a player of Mustafi’s calibre can be rejuvenated and made to produce performances like the ones, we saw during the first few games after Mikel’s appointment minus the game against Spurs, why isn’t Ozil able to do the same?

Well for now we will be seeing an elephant in the room during every press conference of Mikel Arteta, so much so that we may just know the true factors that have led to this confusing situation of the highest paid player at the club.

So far this season we have seen plenty to be positive about and there is a feeling of sense and calm after many years of fan turmoil and bickering since the takeover by Kroenke.

For now let’s just scream and jump with elation for every goal and win, and also sweat it out during disappointing draws, with the bitter taste and anguish of a defeat every now (hopefully none of that). These in all will make for a fantastic season for the Club and perhaps this New Decade with be filled with Success like the recent FA Cup win and much more.

Bishwaraj Gurung