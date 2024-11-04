Surely Raheem Sterling would have been a better option than Trossard lately

Why did Arsenal even sign Raheem Sterling?

After some of the displays on show by the pair of Trossard and Martinelli this season, Raheem Sterling will understandably be disappointed with his lack of game time in Premier League and who’ll blame him? The aforementioned pair, Trossard especially, have been dropping below par performances in the last few Premier League games without Sterling being given a chance of doing a better job for us.

Instead of that, he has been getting regular minutes in the EFL cup which hasn’t translated into more Premier League minutes for the Englishman. His deadline day loan transfer at the end of the last transfer window was met with mixed feelings and reviews from the Arsenal faithful, however we largely kept faith in the club given the player’s previous exploits at Manchester City in the past. His two-season spell at Chelsea saw his form and confidence fall drastically but we still had a hope of rejuvenation under Mikel Arteta.

That hasn’t been the case so far, due to a combination of the player himself bottling his chances to impress and a lack of minutes from Mikel Arteta. We would’ve definitely been expected him to get more minutes than he has done this season, especially due to the form of Martinelli and Trossard and the countless injuries we’ve had this season. Our latest match against Newcastle was no different, Sterling would’ve been an obvious introduction however he got overlooked yet again.

In fact since his arrival to club, he hasn’t managed to complete a full match in the Premier League and UCL with the most minutes he has played in the either competition being 60 minutes against Southampton a while back.This begs the question on why we even signed him in the first place, I didn’t expect him to play a major role, but given the circumstances we’ve found ourselves this season, my opinion changed quickly and I’m sure pretty much every gooner’s did the same.

Saying this too, I fully understand that the player hasn’t covered himself with glory in all the games he has played this season (EPL and UCL) however that Newcastle game was one that he should’ve been brought on.

What are the odds of Arsenal signing him permanently at the end of the season?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

