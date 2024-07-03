Surely Riccardo Calafiori will choose Arsenal over Chelsea? (Fabrizio Romano)

Why Arsenal should go all out for Riccardo Calafiori

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal is very interested in Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori after he’s impressed at the Euro’s. It’s being said that both Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in the 22-year-old Italian international, and it looks like the decision will come down to what the player wants to do, although apparently Chelsea are trying to tempt Bologna into a deal by including a player in negotiations. Here’s why I think Arsenal should go all out and do whatever we can to sign him.

⤵️🇮🇹 Arsenal and Chelsea remain both attentive to the situation of Riccardo Calafiori at Bologna. No proposals yet, no negotiations but interest and race open. https://t.co/KsdZRAXZdj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2024

For a young player, Calafiori is levels above most defenders his age. He has a sense of calmness and maturity that you don’t usually find in defender of his age and although we have a strong leadership team at the back already, I could see him brining a lot to the team and fitting in well with those already at the back.

Calafiori is very good at intercepting the ball and seems to be able to read the game play very well, getting to the ball and making strong challenges when needed. He’s good in the air and his height plays a bit part in the way he defends. He’s never afraid to put in a challenge and because he reads the game so well, he has a high level of technique when it comes to passing and seems to always find the right pass, into the right channel.

Calafiori would give us a versatile player who can play at left-back or centre back, giving us another level of depth in the defence that I think we were lacking this season. With the injury concerns at left-back, he gives us another option to Tomiyasu/Kiwior/Zinchenko and because it looks likely that Zinchenko will leave the club this summer window, bringing in another defender is a must, and Calafiori gives us that versatile option, just like Timber.

He’s obviously caught the eye of a lot of clubs and a deal might not be easy, but I think Arteta and Arsenal could present a plan for the future that Calafiori would buy into. Because we have such a young group of players and young manager, younger players seem to fit in perfectly and buy into the project. Areta can be very convincing and if it comes down to us and Chelsea, I think it’s a no brainer to pick Arsenal and Arteta.

Of course, things will always revolve around price and what the player wants, and with Italy now eliminated from the Euros we can expect to see some talks going on behind the scenes. I personally think he would be a great fit for our backline and a player who I see a lot of potential in signing. We have a strong backline now, but we need to have more depth, and players who are willing to come off the bench if needed and make a difference.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

