Surely the players won’t accept not playing in the Euros and the World Cup?

Joining this league will mean players consider their options! (opinion)

Players are human and growing up they have a dream to make it big.

One main dream is they cannot wait for the day they get to wear their national team colours, in qualifying, friendlies and international competitions like this year’s Euros.

Playing on the streets or in football cages growing up, it is every players dream to play in the biggest of leagues and teams in the world, but the one thing every player says the first time they put on their national team strips is “it has been a dream of mine, and I am so proud to wear this jersey.”

Yet that pride and dream they have could be taken away by the selfish, greedy, disrespectful board owners who want nothing but more money to line their pockets!

Reports from FIFA suggest that if these clubs confirm and completely sign on the dotted line to join this league that all leagues including UEFA and FIFA have condemned, the players of these teams will be banned from wearing their international jersey’s and representing the countries in which they have chosen to play or are born into from birth!

A statement from UEFA in light of this disgraceful movement to get this breakaway European Super League up and running states;

“As previously announced by FIFA and the six Confederations, the clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams.”

So the question that needs to be asked is; is this league really worth those players losing the chance to represent their national teams for the sake of £3.5b going into the pocket of the owners of the club? And for the sake of playing the other big top teams in La Liga and Serie A week in week out? Of course, it bloody isn’t!! Nothing is worth losing the ability to represent your national team, with pride and passion. Nothing is worth losing the ability to play for the top teams all around Europe, that many players dream of doing when they were younger.

Yet for the owners of these clubs, £3.5b is worth every penny if it helps make them even richer that what they are. Clearly taking no consideration into how the fans, or indeed the players, feel when they have the control of where and who they play for taken out of their hands which is utterly disrespectful and degrading!

Shenel Osman