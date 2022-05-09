Juventus are claimed to be keen on striking a swap deal with Arsenal which would see Thomas Partey and Arthur Melo switch clubs, but I could not be unhappier with the reports.

The Old Lady are desperately in need of a fix in midfield, with Denis Zakaria and Manuel Locatelli’s arrivals inside the last two windows failing to bring stability to their midfield, and their team remains unbalanced through the centre of the park.

Juve are now said to be keen on bringing Partey in to try and fix their issues, and are willing to allow us to have Arthur in return, with Football.Italia claiming that we had already showed an interest in his signature in January.

Having watched plenty of Juventus this season and the last, if there was one player who has shown little-to-no consistency then it is the Brazilian. He arrived in Italy with mass potential, and despite hitting 25 years-old, he doesn’t appear close to reaching the level that was expected of him. I’m not sure what our scouting network could have seen from his time in Serie A that would convince them that he would improve our squad, let alone our starting XI.

While I have a strong want for Arthur not to be playing football at the Emirates, I have an even stronger will to see Partey continue in our famous red & white, and to build the team around his qualities, as we still haven’t seen him to his fullest potential yet I feel either.

Does anyone else believe that Arthur be a good signing for Arsenal? Can anyone see us cashing in on Thomas Partey?

Patrick

