Surely this is perfect young striker to be Nketiah’s replacement at Arsenal

Kai Havertz is set to spearhead Arsenal’s attack next summer, and while the Gooners have warmed up to the idea (given the German international’s revival), there are still worries over who will deputise him.
In games where Havertz does not play, who steps in and provides the goal threat he does? Eddie Nketiah’s departure is imminent, but even if Gabriel Jesus stays, there are questions about his productivity and proneness to injury.
According to the Sun, Mikel Arteta plans to push Jesus to his limits. That is why the Arsenal manager is considering signing Ajax striker Brian Brobbey to compete with the Brazilian as an alternative to Havertz at striking. Though Ajax struggled last season, Brobbey had a fantastic league campaign, scoring 22 goals and assisting 12 times in 43 games. His form has reportedly prompted Arsenal and Manchester United to compete for his services, with a £30 million offer deemed sufficient.
Arsenal hopes to have a well-functioning attack next summer, and Brobbey fits the description of what they need. The 22-year-old is an excellent finisher who has also mastered the art of passing. He’s quite strong, evoking similarities with Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Didier Drogba. He’s agile and has the ability to drive the ball forward quickly, which is what the Arsenal attack craves. He isn’t particularly tall, but even at 5 feet 11, he can jump so high and is quite threatening aerially.
Arsenal’s acquisition of him might offer another element to their attack; his rotation with Havertz (because I believe he will be the preferred deputy) could be just the boost Mikel Arteta’s attack requires.
Daniel O
Dude certainly looks the part, on YouTube…😁
I think the Brain Brobbey’s stats as stated in this article posting. Is convincing enough to make Arsenal sign him this summer.
And this, they could do and jettison their pursuits to sign the look to be too expensive new striker to sign this summer.
This is despite that the soup that is very sweet, is much money that is used to cook it.
But If Brobbey would give Arsenal what they want, in terms of many goals scoring in 20+ goals in the Epl alone next season.
Arsenal SHOULD therefore go after the signing of him this summer and sign him to beat all their Epl rival club sides to his signing. Who might want to sign him this summer.
And if the 22 year-old and 5ft 11” tall striker Brobbey joins Arsenal this summer, Arteta will improve him to play better and score more many goals for Arsenal I would think.
I hope this is not just another rumour as last year Arsenal was quick and decisive when it came to signing new players. A centre back, a striker and maybe Kimmich and it would be the perfect transfer window.
But who is leaving: Apparently the Lokonga deal is done. But what about Nketiah, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Nelson and Tavares, who is all going to be surplus to requirements. And I wish them the best where they might go. Ramsdale can still stick around with amount of games coming and maybe we should challenge for the Carbao cup. That would be around 60 games with RamsDale playing all FA and Carbao + a few Champions league and premier league games. ESR also still have a other to prove and give us.
Nketiah..Kiwior and Tavares exits are way past due…Calafiori..Merino/Kimmich and a striker would to me be a very gud summer…but im also worried about the Odegaard position if he were to be injured