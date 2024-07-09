Surely this is perfect young striker to be Nketiah’s replacement at Arsenal

Kai Havertz is set to spearhead Arsenal’s attack next summer, and while the Gooners have warmed up to the idea (given the German international’s revival), there are still worries over who will deputise him.

In games where Havertz does not play, who steps in and provides the goal threat he does? Eddie Nketiah’s departure is imminent, but even if Gabriel Jesus stays, there are questions about his productivity and proneness to injury.

According to the Sun, Mikel Arteta plans to push Jesus to his limits. That is why the Arsenal manager is considering signing Ajax striker Brian Brobbey to compete with the Brazilian as an alternative to Havertz at striking. Though Ajax struggled last season, Brobbey had a fantastic league campaign, scoring 22 goals and assisting 12 times in 43 games. His form has reportedly prompted Arsenal and Manchester United to compete for his services, with a £30 million offer deemed sufficient.

Arsenal hopes to have a well-functioning attack next summer, and Brobbey fits the description of what they need. The 22-year-old is an excellent finisher who has also mastered the art of passing. He’s quite strong, evoking similarities with Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Didier Drogba. He’s agile and has the ability to drive the ball forward quickly, which is what the Arsenal attack craves. He isn’t particularly tall, but even at 5 feet 11, he can jump so high and is quite threatening aerially.

Arsenal’s acquisition of him might offer another element to their attack; his rotation with Havertz (because I believe he will be the preferred deputy) could be just the boost Mikel Arteta’s attack requires.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.