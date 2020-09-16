Surely this must be Maitland-Niles breakthrough season?

Time for Maitland-Niles to Come of Age by AI
Talent, they say, is not enough at the top level. You need hard work, patience, composure and consistency. Ainsley Maitland-Niles has bags of talent for sure. He always has had that. Over the last three seasons, the 22-year-old has played under three different managers and in more than 5 different roles on the pitch. He is very versatile, intelligent, athletic, confident with the ball and composed for one so young. But he has sorely lacked consistency.
One can hardly blame him for that, though. Although young players are maddeningly inconsistent and have numerous highs and lows, Maitland-Niles can point to the frequency at which he’s been played out of his preferred position, and every so often in different systems. Under Arsene Wenger, he spent a majority of his time as a leftback. Under Unai Emery, he was used as cover for an injured Hector Bellerin. And now under Arteta he has played on both wings as a wingback. Different positions, different systems, different coaching.
Under Arteta, though, Maitland-Niles has reached new heights. Arteta’s definition of his role on either wings suits the young athlete to a tee. Whether it is coming into the midfield on the right or occupying central positions to open up space on the left, Maitland-Niles has been outstanding.
Against one of the best teams in the world in Liverpool, he won Man of the Match and subsequently won a place in the England setup. He has broken into a new level under Arteta, and with such a defined role in the team, it is time to start expecting him to stay there as a fundamental part of the squad.
This is Maitland-Niles season. This is the time to start seeing him performing consistently and reliably. This is a whole new world for the Hale End graduate. This season will define him as a player and as a professional. Will he take it?
Agboola Israel
When Maitland Niles has played regularly as a full-back or wing-back he has looked less convincing. Maybe that was a lack of maturity or physical strength. It is impossible to overlook his performance against Liverpool and he is an Arsenal kid, and that should matter. The real question is, will he be willing to continue to fight for a place at Arsenal against the likes of Hector Bellerin, Tierney, etc. or would he prefer to drop down half-a-level and play every game?
Pre Arteta I was in the “not good enough for Arsenal camp”.
Despite a complete upturn in attitude and performances since M A’s arrival, I am still not 100% onboard with all the recent euphoria re’ Ainsley.
Let’s hope he goes on to prove myself, and other doubters, wrong .
However, I still say in a ” Mikel Arteta side” (we’re getting there) Ainsley would at best be a useful “squady”.
Don’t get me wrong, I would love Ainsley to succeed, I simply remain unconvinced given where we want to be.
P.S. I have taken into account the “England call up”.
Delighted for the lad, a Gooner in there once again …. but says more about England I’m afraid !