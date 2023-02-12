Surely Trossard must make his full Arsenal debut against Man City?

Is it time for Leandro Trossard to make his full Arsenal debut?

Many people were calling for Martinelli to be rested in order for the Belgian to start the Brentford game, but Arteta didn’t think it was the right decision. He was eventually introduced in that game, and four minutes later, he scored.

After the game, even Arteta admitted what a “livewire” Trossard was, saying: “I think every player has his moment. We have moved today Gabi for Leo because Leo in those spaces is so good and so composed. He’s constantly faking movements and playing forward.

“He’s got a great smell for where the ball is going to land, and we believe it was the right choice to bring him on.”

So, should Trossard make his debut against Manchester City?

Everyone has an opinion on whether Leandro Trossard should start or not, but I believe Trossard deserves to start against Manchester City, but he should replace Nketiah, who needs a rest. So Martinelli should start up top against City, with Trossard and Saka on the wings.

The trio (Saka, Trossard, and Martinelli) could keep Man City’s defence on its toes, and if it doesn’t work out, Arteta can easily introduce Nketiah as a substitute, but let’s be honest, Nketiah hasn’t helped Martinelli or Saka be at their best the way Jesus did.

Mikel Arteta needs to look into his attacking issues before things get out of hand; scoring one goal in two Premier League games is unusual for Arsenal this season. In any case, the Gunners remain the favorites to win the English Premier League, but they must work harder than ever before. Manchester City’s point differential is shrinking dramatically, which is not a good sign for the fans.

Let’s hope Arsenal can get back on track against Manchester City on Wednesday, with Trossard starting….

Daniel O

