Surely Trossard should keep his place for Arsenal even when Jesus returns to fitness?

Arsenal had a convincing victory over Burnley in their Match Day 25 Premier League clash at the Turf Moor Stadium on Saturday. They continued their impressive form from the 6-0 win against West Ham, delivering a stellar performance to secure a dominant 5-0 victory over Burnley.

Arsenal’s perfect record since the winter break was maintained with goals from Bukayo Saka (2), Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard, seeing them continue to sustain their title challenge.

The Gunners’ attack has really stepped up in the past few games, scoring an impressive 21 goals in their last five matches. Thank you to Arteta and his technical bench for addressing the Gunners’ goal-scoring issues that were holding them back before the winter break. Other than the coaching staff, Leandro Trossard also deserves recognition for his impressive performances, filling in as Arsenal’s false nine while Gabriel Jesus was unavailable.

Trossard has been performing well for Arsenal ever since Gabriel Jesus got injured a few weeks ago. As if we had forgotten, the Belgian international showcased his attacking brilliance as the striker versus Burnley. Against the Clarets, the 29-year-old won a penalty that Saka converted for Arsenal’s second goal of the game. He also scored a fantastic goal to contribute to the team’s convincing win. Additionally, his link-up play with Kai Havertz remains impressive. The ex-Brighton man is very effective both on and off the ball, contributing significantly to the team’s overall performance.

I’m not sure about you, but in my view, Leandro Trossard’s impressive performance for Arsenal could make it tough for Gabriel Jesus to get back in the starting lineup. Even Eddie Nketiah, who is considered the most natural striker at the club, is finding it difficult to demonstrate why he should be starting over him.

Right now, the January 2023 signing seems to be providing Arsenal with the attacking spark that Gabriel Jesus and Nketiah couldn’t quite deliver at the beginning of the season. Some might criticise me for this, but the Belgian international could be considered a more effective goalscorer than Gabriel Jesus, whose playmaking skills sometimes overshadow his ability to score goals.

Leandro has scored four goals in his most recent five matches for Arsenal, which is pretty impressive. Gabriel Jesus could end up warming the bench for Arsenal once he is back from injury because of Trossard’s impressive performances. I’m convinced Arteta would be making a big mistake if he decided to bench the versatile Belgian. Why change it if it is working?

