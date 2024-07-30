Surely we will get our first look at Arsenal’s new signing Calafiori against Liverpool tonight?

So, after his impressive performance at the Euros with Italy, it looks like the Gooners might finally get to see their new defender Riccardo Calafiori in action as the Gunners face off against Liverpool on Tuesday. How exciting!

Liverpool and Arsenal will face off on Wednesday morning at the Lincoln Financial Field at 00.30 UK time. The North Londoners will be looking to maintain their unbeaten preseason record, having drawn 1-1 with Bournemouth and secured a 2-1 victory against Manchester United.

Riccardo Calafiori could make his first appearance for Arsenal in that pre-season friendly against Liverpool on Tuesday. The Italy defender reportedly finished the initial part of his medical examinations in London before heading to the USA to take care of the paperwork and join his new teammates.

The Gunners have been in the US for over a week now, where they’ve had a couple of matches against Bournemouth and Manchester United. They had a decent game in the 1-1 draw against the Cherries, but then they really showed up and came back from a goal down to the Red Devils 2-1 over the weekend. Liverpool is up next as they get ready for the 2024–2025 season.

Hopefully, we can expect to see Calafiori feature in the Liverpool match, even if it’s just for a short cameo. This is the last game of the tour, he is there and he’s got the shirt! It should be an exciting moment for him as he starts the next chapter of his career. There are high expectations for the Italian defender, hoping he lives up to his reputation.

Peter Rix

