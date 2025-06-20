Surely winger’s Club World Cup display nudges him closer to an Emirates Stadium move?

Rodrygo is a player many Arsenal fans are watching closely, as he could be the solution to their ongoing search for a new winger.

To many, the Brazilian is seen as a top-tier talent. However, with the abundance of attacking stars at the Santiago Bernabéu, he has often been limited to a supporting role.

There is a widespread belief that Rodrygo needs to break free by moving elsewhere to fully unlock his potential.

Alonso arrival provides temporary motivation

While such an opportunity should be appealing to the 24-year-old, recent developments suggest he may not yet be ready to leave the Spanish capital. The departure of Carlo Ancelotti and the appointment of new Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso appear to have given Rodrygo fresh motivation to prove his worth. He is reportedly determined to show Alonso he belongs in his future plans.

If there was an early indication of how Alonso views the winger, it came during the FIFA Club World Cup. Alonso started him in the opening fixture against Al Hilal, and while Rodrygo delivered a smart assist to help break the deadlock, the overall performance fell short of expectations.

Spanish media unimpressed by Rodrygo’s performance

If the Brazilian needed a standout showing to strengthen his case for regular involvement under Alonso, this was not it, and the Spanish press did not hold back.

According to Defensa Central, who rated his performance a 4 out of 10:

“After several weeks of rumours surrounding his continuity, another golden opportunity finally arrived. He started on the right wing, despite all the talk about his role in that position. He had been making more than his fair share of mistakes until the 33rd minute, when his dribbling and assist to Gonzalo opened the scoring. He struggled more during the second half, where few opportunities allowed him to perform. He remains in serious debt.”

Meanwhile, Sport awarded him a 5 out of 10, stating:

“The only positive thing we can count on him was the assist for Gonzalo to make it 1-0. Otherwise, the Brazilian was slow to break through and seemed a bit plodding.”

While the negative reaction may cast doubt over his place in Alonso’s project, should Arsenal fans be concerned?

Perhaps not. This may simply reflect a player still adjusting to a new tactical system, and it is too soon to draw firm conclusions.

That said, if that display against Al Hilal truly signals where he stands, then a move away, possibly to the Emirates, might not be far off. But would we want him if Madrid don’t?

Can you see Rodrygo as a future Gunner? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Daniel O

