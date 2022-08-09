Surprise Arsenal loanee impressing in the Championship (plus video)

Surprise Arsenal man impressing out on loan

Arsenal have sent a lot of players out on loan this season, hoping to develop them into valuable assets.

The Gunners currently have Nuno Tavares, Folarin Balogun, Charlie Patino, Arthur Okonkwo, Marcelo Flores and Omar Rekik all out on temporary basis. And the club will be hoping that they develop into future first-team stars.

However, there is one Arsenal loanee who has hardly made the headlines, but is gradually establishing himself as a future squad player for Mikel Arteta’s team.

He goes by the name of Auston Trusty. The center-back was signed by the North London outfit in the last winter transfer window for £1.8 million from MLS side Colorado Rapids.

Auston Trusty has exceeded all my expectations after two games, looks a proper proper defender — SHA (@NorthBSHA) August 5, 2022

He spent the second half of the last campaign with the same MLS signed before being loaned out to Championship side Birmingham City.

He has 112 appearances in the United States, while now also boasting two in the second tier of English football. Hopefully it is the start of many more appearances.

The 23-year-old was in London Colney last month, where he met staff and new teammates. Making the breakthrough at the Emirates Stadium this season was not in the club’s plans, however.

Staff at London Colney will definitely be keeping an eye on the American, seeing if he’s able to cope with the demands that English football throws at foreign footballers.

Birmingham club captain Troy Deeney only had good words for Trusty, after he moved to Europe from North America. “We’ve given him a bit of stick about being American… he’s very American, “ Deeney tells The Athletic, laughing.

“But on a serious note, he’s going to be really impressive this year, not only because he’s a lefty and they all look better but he’s athletically explosive, he’s dominant. And if he talks a little bit more, he’s got a chance of going onto that next level.”

Right now, Trusty will only have one thing on his mind: to tighten up the defense at St. Andrew’s. And then he will be hopeful of making the cut for the USA’s team for the World Cup in Qatar.

If he achieves that feat, I’m sure it will make a lot of heads turn in his direction.

Yash Bisht