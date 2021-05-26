Surprise Arsenal star labelled European finalist’s toughest opponent

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka has been named by Samuel Chukwueze as his toughest opponent from this season’s Europa League campaign.
Mikel Arteta had opted to field the Swiss midfielder as a makeshift defender in the absence of Kieran Tierney this term, a move that sought plenty of critics.
Xhaka was also blamed as at fault for the opening goal to Villarreal in the opening leg of their semi-final clash, which lead to negative comments from a number of pundits including Martin Keown.
Keown claimed that Chukwueze left Xhaka ‘exposed’ in his column at the DailyMail, so imagine my shock when the Nigerian forward himself named Xhaka as his toughest opponent this season?
The winger was asked questions by UEFA(via AllNigeriaSoccer) in the run-up to tonight’s big final when he was asked his toughest opponent in the competition thus far, when he responded: “It was (Granit) Xhaka. He was man-to-man marking me. He didn’t give me space.
“He was just very close to me and I couldn’t move an inch”.
Samuel got to come up against Kieran Tierney in the second-leg thanks to an injury sustained in the warm-up, but it was the Swiss international who gained the plaudits from his opponent.
Was Xhaka’s use at left-back unfairly criticised?
Patrick
I might have to eat some humble pie as was very critical of the decision to play Xhaka at LB.
When successive managers pick him, advanced stats rate him highly, and opposition players start name checking him as a fierce defender (which I still, perhaps stubbornly, struggle to see…) maybe I’m not the only one who needs a slice.
I’d probably need the whole cake. I still don’t see anything special in Xhaka, especially not as a LB
Come on Villarreal!!
agreed, am hoping for them as well. It would be nice to see MU lose a trophy “they don’t care about” – yah right…
I have hated them since the days when we only got sporadic live coverage in North America and Premier League Classics included them blowing out a team six-nothing. How is that a classic?
There are a lot of haters for Granit and I think that blinds some – not suggesting that of you Trudeau – you can see it in game scores, analysis that shows if Granit had played a pass differently five minutes earlier all would have been okay, general commentary.
He makes mistakes and he has the incredible lapses occasionally where he totally freaks out, to Arsenal’s detriment.
I am not a fan boy but generally we play better when he is in the line-up.
I also think that he is an important part of the team and would accept a lesser role with grace – he would give us cover in a couple of positions, leadership and effort.
I know a lot don’t agree and that is perfectly fine. It will always be the way that some players get more of a pass than others.
I totally agree with you SM. Not sure why but he’s one of my favourite players. Maybe because, like him, I was never particularly fast across the pitch and coaches seemed to favour me over players who clearly had more talent! I was also prone to drop the occassional f-bomb to my detriment…
and I think that he does what he is told tactically so some of the complaints land at Granit’s feet when they should be directed to the manager.
I didn’t have as much of a problem with him at LB I did have have a problem with moving him out of midfield, because he is to important to this team when he is in the middle. I would have used Saka at LB we know he can play there.