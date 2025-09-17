Surprised Shay Given says Madueke is miles ahead of his Chelsea replacement 

Shay Given has expressed his astonishment at Chelsea’s decision to part ways with Noni Madueke, particularly as the winger has now joined Arsenal and appears to have been replaced by Alejandro Garnacho. The move has raised questions about Chelsea’s transfer strategy, especially given the contrasting form and potential of the two players.

Madueke departed Stamford Bridge during the summer window, even missing the Club World Cup final in order to finalise his transfer to Arsenal. His time at Chelsea had been somewhat limited, with fierce competition for attacking positions preventing him from truly showcasing his ability on a consistent basis. Recognising that opportunities would be even more scarce following the club’s addition of several new forwards, he opted to continue his career elsewhere.

Given’s Surprise at Chelsea’s Decision

The winger has quickly settled into life at the Emirates, where his performances have caught the eye. Given shared his perspective on the situation, making clear his belief that Madueke currently offers far more than Garnacho. As reported by Metro Sport, he explained, “I’m actually surprised that Chelsea let Noni Madueke go because it looks like they’ve replaced him with Alejandro Garnacho and at the minute you would say Madueke is miles ahead of him. I think Madueke is going to just get better and better as well. He’s still a young player, still going to be improved under Mikel Arteta I’m sure. He looks to be enjoying his role at Arsenal.”

These comments underline the view that Chelsea may have miscalculated in allowing Madueke to leave, especially considering the potential trajectory of his development.

A Promising Future at Arsenal

For Arsenal, the acquisition represents both immediate quality and long-term promise. Madueke has already demonstrated his ability to adapt to Mikel Arteta’s system and appears to be thriving in an environment that allows him greater freedom and responsibility. His pace, technical skill, and decision-making have the potential to make him a key figure in the squad moving forward.

If his progress continues at the current rate, Madueke may well prove to be one of the bargains of the summer. For Chelsea, however, questions will remain as to whether they acted prematurely in letting go of a player who could soon establish himself as one of the most exciting attacking talents in the league.

