Sutton argues that Ramsdale is better than Pickford for the England goal

Aaron Ramsdale’s performances have been impressing observers, and he is seen as a contender to potentially become England’s first-choice goalkeeper, a position currently held by Jordan Pickford.

The debate over who should be the national team’s primary goalkeeper is a topic of discussion, with some advocating for Ramsdale to take on that role. However, the ultimate decision rests with the manager, Gareth Southgate.

During a recent international break, Southgate gave both Ramsdale and Pickford an opportunity to showcase their skills in England’s two games. The performances of both goalkeepers were noteworthy, and opinions on who performed better varied depending on who you asked.

Ian Ladyman and Chris Sutton have engaged in a discussion about the two goalkeepers, with Sutton expressing a stronger conviction in Ramsdale’s abilities.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘So a ball’s going into the box, a free-kick whipped into the box in the 92nd minute of a tight game, who would you prefer in goal? I’d have Ramsdale over Pickford every day of the week. I think he’s a more accomplished, safer goalkeeper.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pickford is a good keeper but Ramsdale is proving himself more consistently with better stats and playing at a higher level.



But of course, the decision rests with Southgate and we all know with him it is not about form but favouritism.

