Sutton gives his prediction for Arsenal v Everton game

Chris Sutton expects Arsenal to show why they are at the top of the Premier League table with another routine win against Everton tomorrow.

The Gunners lost to the Toffees in the reverse fixture, which affected their total points and they would not want to make a similar mistake.

Instead, the Gunners should come into that game prepared to get yet another win and keep themselves five points clear of the nearest challenger.

Former striker Sutton predicts a 2-0 win for the Gunners on the BBC and added:

“I don’t even see Everton getting near the goal too often on Wednesday, though. Arsenal have bounced back superbly from their defeat to Manchester City with two wins from two tough away games, against Villa and then Leicester.

“The Gunners will have a point to prove after losing at Goodison Park at the start of February – in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge of Everton – and I don’t see them having any problems this time.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Everton would be tricky opponents and they showed it in the first match, so we must be careful about them.

The Toffees are desperate for points as they attempt to survive relegation, so they will give us a tough game and we must not underestimate them.

No game will be easy from now on, most teams have something to fight for but as long as we play to form, then we will win.

WATCH – Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s “complete domination” of Leicester, and Trossard’s and Martinelli’s contribution.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids