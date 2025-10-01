Sutton Hails Arsenal’s New X-Factor After Newcastle Win

Twice in a row, Arsenal have come from behind late on to snatch points in the league.

They did it against Manchester City, forcing a 1-1 draw, and repeated the feat against Newcastle, pulling off a dramatic 2-1 comeback win.

There is a new edge to this Arsenal side. Mikel Arteta and his players have adopted a never-say-never attitude; overlook them at your own peril.

So what is different about this Arsenal team? According to Chris Sutton, the answer lies with the new boy, Eberechi Eze.

The Difference Maker

Eze delivered his best performance in an Arsenal shirt against Newcastle. Starting centrally for the first time, he showcased his full influence. Operating vertically in that No.10 role, he did not lose the ball once. He kept probing, kept picking out passes that few expected him to find.

He proved himself worthy of the millions splashed in the summer to beat Tottenham to his signature.

Reacting to Eze’s impact, Sutton declared that Arsenal now have a game-changer, someone capable of turning a match on its head single-handedly.

“Eze, he’s not daft anyway, he’ll still put a shift in defensively and handle himself physically,” Sutton said on BBC’s Football Daily podcast.

“It’s just in big games, which are tight, you need that little bit of something different, that craft, that guile, that ability to beat a man or get shots off. And that’s what Eze does virtually better than anybody else in the Premier League.”

X-Factor Eze

With low blocks and mid blocks proving Arsenal’s kryptonite in recent seasons, they needed a solution.

Sporting director Andrea Berta dived into the transfer market to emerge with one.

He set out to find a player with the X factor, someone who could unlock the tightest of defences. And judging by Sutton’s verdict, he has found just that.

St James’ Park was merely a glimpse of what Eze can do. But if he replicates those heroics consistently in Arsenal’s red and white, the Gunners will be feared, and rightfully so.

