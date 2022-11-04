Sutton predicts a tough day for Arsenal against Chelsea

Arsenal faces Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend in a huge clash for both clubs.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently tops the Premier League table and they need to win to remain in that position by next week.

Chelsea is aiming for a top-four finish and probably a title challenge as well and Graham Potter will want to prove he can outfox a top manager.

The Chelsea boss has not done badly so far, but beating Arsenal will send a message around the league that he truly can manage a top club.

Chris Sutton was predicting this weekend’s matches and he is not sure either side can get the upper hand over the other.

He predicts on the BBC:

“Arsenal have won at Stamford Bridge in each of the past two seasons but I am not convinced they will make it three in a row.

“A lot depends on whether Bukayo Saka is fit for the Gunners and how Chelsea boss Graham Potter approaches the game – like one of his predecessors, Claudio Ranieri, he has been a bit of a ‘Tinkerman’ with his team and tactics recently.

“Overall Potter has done well though, and I don’t think his side will be as bad again at the back as they were against Brighton last time out.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Chelsea will not be easy, but we have shown in games against the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool this season that we have what it takes to deliver.

This game might be tough, but if our players are in their best form, they should earn all the points from the fixture.

Watch Arteta’s thoughts ahead of our crucial clash with Chelsea…

