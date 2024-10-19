Chris Sutton predicts that Arsenal could be in for a big surprise at Bournemouth

Arsenal’s next stop is the Vitality Stadium, where they’ll face Bournemouth. To some, that’s a walkover fixture for our Gunners given the big wins they’ve had over PSG (2-0) and Spurs (1-0), as well as the tougher games they’ll be playing against Liverpool, Chelsea, and Inter Milan in the coming weeks.

Even so, as Chris Sutton points out, this Bournemouth game will not be easy. He believes that the uncertainty of several Arsenal players’ fitness for the encounter could hold them back. And while he believes Arsenal’s dependable defence can lay the foundation for them to defeat the Cherries, he believes it will be more difficult this time around. He points out that Bournemouth creates a lot of opportunities but isn’t always clinical, and Arsenal could be in for an unpleasant awakening if they finally find their sharpness.

Sutton claimed via BBC Sport, “This is another game I am really looking forward to. Arsenal have got a few injury issues to deal with, including Bukayo Saka, who limped off with a hamstring injury during England’s defeat by Greece. He is in my Fantasy team so I am hoping he will be fit, and so will all Gunners fans.

“Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli are also injury doubts, while Martin Odegaard is still sidelined, but we know that the Gunners can still grind out results even if they are missing some of their best attacking players. They have an excellent defence, which is behind this habit they have of always finding a way to get a result, but this time I would not be surprised if they came unstuck.

“Bournemouth always create chances, whoever they play against. The Cherries’ issue has been that they have not always taken those opportunities… but Saturday could be a different story.”

Arsenal’s defense, like it always has, will need to perform at its peak. They’ll have to neutralise the Cherries’ threat while their offence, led by Kai Havertz, puts on a masterful performance to maintain their strong start to the season ahead of a difficult run of games.

Sam P

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…