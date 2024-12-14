Sutton predicts that Arsenal v Everton “could be a battle of who is better at corners”

Declan Rice of Arsenal looks dejected following the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal hosts Everton at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon. After a 1-1 draw last time in the league against Fulham, the Gunners will be looking to bounce back from that frustrating result and breathe life into their title charge with a win over Everton.

In his BBC column, Chris Sutton questions how Everton may manage to deny Arsenal all three points. He calls out those who label Arsenal as Corner FC while pointing out that scoring from corners isn’t a skill everyone has mastered and so shouldn’t be belittled.

Despite Everton’s erratic form, the Premier League pundit believes they won’t be able to pose a significant threat to Arsenal. He believes that Everton will be sitting back, which means the Gunners will need to find a way to break them down. He is confident that they will, as he predicts a 2-0 victory for Arsenal.

He said, “People joke about how Arsenal are like Tony Pulis’ old Stoke City side in that respect, but I see their ability to score from corners as being a feather in their cap rather than something to sneer at.

“The Gunners are definitely more pragmatic this season but fair play to them for being so effective at set-pieces – a few other teams must wish they carried the same level of threat in those situations – and I don’t see them slipping up against Everton.

“Sean Dyche’s side will sit in and they don’t mind a set-piece either, so this could be a battle of who is better at corners, but I’d back Arsenal to come out on top.”

The midweek 3-0 win over Monaco should surely give our Gunners something to build on; it is the perfect motivation for them to dispatch the Toffees.

Arsenal needs to continue their winning streak to maintain their title hopes.

Liverpool, at the top of the league table, leads our Gunners by 6 points, despite having played one fewer game. Therefore, the only way our boys can catch up and surpass them is if they win their games and hope the Reds drop points.

Daniel O

