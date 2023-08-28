Sutton questions Arsenal’s decision to let Tierney leave

Chris Sutton has been baffled by Arsenal’s decision to leave Kieran Tierney out of their matches this season as the left-back closes in on moving to Real Sociedad.

Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu were the left-backs in Arsenal’s first game of the season and Jakub Kiwior played in that role for their 2-2 draw against Fulham yesterday.

Arsenal has made Tierney available for transfer even though Oleksandr Zinchenko, their only other natural option for that role, was injured.

It is a decision that baffles Sutton and he wonders what the Scotsman could have done to continuously be left out.

He said on the BBC:

“Kiwior at left-back, strange to be at left-back.

“Kieran Tierney going to Sociedad on loan, what has he done wrong?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is one of the finest left-backs in the Premier League, even as he does not play often for us.

However, we trust Mikel Arteta to make the right decisions even if sometimes we might not always agree with him.

The Spaniard has been our manager for long enough for us to trust his judgement and we expect him to justify this decision in the long run.

Most of our current left-footed defenders could comfortably play in that role, which is a good situation.

