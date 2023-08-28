Sutton questions Arsenal’s decision to let Tierney leave

Chris Sutton has been baffled by Arsenal’s decision to leave Kieran Tierney out of their matches this season as the left-back closes in on moving to Real Sociedad.
Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu were the left-backs in Arsenal’s first game of the season and Jakub Kiwior played in that role for their 2-2 draw against Fulham yesterday.
Arsenal has made Tierney available for transfer even though Oleksandr Zinchenko, their only other natural option for that role, was injured.
It is a decision that baffles Sutton and he wonders what the Scotsman could have done to continuously be left out.
He said on the BBC:
“Kiwior at left-back, strange to be at left-back.
“Kieran Tierney going to Sociedad on loan, what has he done wrong?”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tierney is one of the finest left-backs in the Premier League, even as he does not play often for us.
However, we trust Mikel Arteta to make the right decisions even if sometimes we might not always agree with him.
The Spaniard has been our manager for long enough for us to trust his judgement and we expect him to justify this decision in the long run.
Most of our current left-footed defenders could comfortably play in that role, which is a good situation.
For me I think the situation with KT is his personality which may be contrasting to Arteta. Our best player in defense (Timber) would have been so immense to fighting on all fronts. Wish him a speedy recovery.
Arteta altering his line up is not giving confidence to the squad and fans. He needs to play Partey and rice in their rightful roles.
Start Smithrowe ahead of Haverts if that’s the correct spelling. Soon enough this line up alterations will make opposition teams not scared of facing us. I really admire what Eddie Howe is doing at St. James park. He would be my first pick if Arteta was to be replaced becoz Arteta seem too stubborn.
Tierney is good going forward but poor at defending. He cannot jump for defending headers and he gets turned by agile wingers. Going forward he is exceltional. He is more a wingback than a fullback, and probably one of the best wingbacks in the premier, but unfortunately Arteta doesnt play the wingback system!
There are lots of things Arteta has been doing it wrong but he might be seeing it as good, using a false nine while you have Nketiah on the bench, Gabriel Magalhaes sitting on the bench while he could have helped arsenal avoid a draw against Fulham and playing your best midfielder as an inverted right back is a joke, letting go of your natural left back is something arsenal fans don’t understand right now all arsenal right and left backs are either midfielders or center backs Zinchenko is a CM,Ben White is a CB, Tomiyasu a CB,Timber a CB Kiwior a CB but as been moved and now training as a left back.Kai Havertz who is an attacking midfielder or a 10 is now being told to play as a 8 a box to box midfielder something he is not used arsenal might be back to square one is arteta does change is tactics soon.
I see Raya starting ahead of ramsdale in the next match. This lad keeps coming out of his position. Ramsdale is at fault for one of the goals against Fulham.