Sutton says Arteta’s latest team decision may affect one player

Chris Sutton has questioned how Eddie Nketiah will feel about Mikel Arteta’s decision to drop him to the bench for Arsenal’s last match against Leicester City.

The English striker started 2023 well and scored important goals for Arsenal, earning him praise from fans and pundits.

However, in the last few weeks, the goals have stopped coming and Arteta changed his system for the game against the Foxes.

January signing Leandro Trossard started as a false nine and did a good job before Nketiah was subbed on in the second half.

Sutton wonders if Nketiah’s confidence will take a hit because of the tactical decision.

He says on the BBC:

“It was a big call, wasn’t it? I just wonder – it was of course the right call because Arsenal won the game – the effect that could have on Nketiah though.

“The fact that he hasn’t been on a great run of form in the last couple of previous games but he was the man going into the team when Jesus was injured.

“I just wonder the psychological impact that may have on him, to think that he has being discarded and maybe doesn’t feel as wanted.

“But having said all that he got the call right because Trossard did impact the game and they ended up winning the game.

“But I just wonder if further down the line Nketiah is just feeling a little bit out of it. He will still want to play every game and take part in every game and I’m sure that he wasn’t feeling good on Saturday when the team was picked and Trossard was in in front of him. That’ll be a massive disappointment.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah needed a rest after toiling in several games and failing to score.

The attacker will remain our leading man until Jesus comes back and we expect him to get back to scoring more goals again.

Instead of worrying about not playing enough, he should think of ways to get back to scoring consistently.

