Sven Mislintat keeps the faith in his first Arsenal signing

Arsenal ex-Head of Recruitment Sven Mislintat has obviously kept in touch with his old contacts at the Emirates, despite the rumours that his departure from the Gunners was acrimonius.

Now the news has emerged on Arsenal.com that Goldeneye has secured Konstantinos Mavropanos, his very first ever signing at the Emirates, for his new club, Stuttgart.

Mislintat plucked Mavropanos from Greek minnows PAS Giannina for less that 2 million GBP, but after playing just a few games for Arsenal and struggling for game time, he was sent on loan to the Bundesliga 2 outfit Nuremberg in the current campaign.

He seemed to be much improved with regular games and helped Nuremberg to avoid relegation, and his form was monitored by Mislintat who now believes the giant youngster is ready to step up to the top division in Germany.

The Gunners were happy for the 22 year old to continue his education abroad, but only after tying Mavropanos down to a new contract. That is a very good move by Arsenal, as if he has another good season at Stuttgart, we can either bring him back or make a very good profit on his sale in the future.

Mislintat told the official Stuttgart website: “We’re really pleased to have signed Konstantinos Mavropanos for a season. We were at Arsenal together, and I’ve been tracking his development for quite a while now. Konstantinos is strong in the tackle, quick off the mark and is a good fit for us with his abilities and ambition.”

Mavropanos himself is also pleased with the step up in class, and said: ““The move to VfB is a new challenge in my career. I want to thank the management and coach for the trust they’re placing in me. My aim is to repay their faith with good performances and to play my part in a successful season for VfB.”

Another clap on the back for the current Arsenal management for a change…