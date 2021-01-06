Swansea City want to sign exciting Arsenal teenage star

Football Insider claims that Swansea wants to sign Folarin Balogun on loan for the rest of this season.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the best strikers to graduate from the Arsenal youth system in recent times.

The Gunners have been looking to tie him down to a new deal as his current one runs out at the end of this season.

He can even start speaking to teams outside England from this month, however, Arsenal has made it clear that they want to offer him a new contract.

He has scored twice for them in the Europa League this season, but he hasn’t made a Premier League start for them yet.

Swansea is looking to add the teenage striker to their team so that he can help them with their promotion push to the Premier League.

They had Rhian Brewster on loan last season, and the former Liverpool man scored the goals that nearly helped them achieve promotion.

They think that Balogun can have a similar impact, if not a better one for them.

It remains unclear if Arsenal will want to sanction such a move when he hasn’t signed a new deal.

But going out on loan will give him the chance to play the first team football that his career development needs.