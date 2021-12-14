Swap deal with Barcelona just sounds too good to be true… (Opinion)

Barcelona are claimed to be keen on striking a swap deal to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in come January, by offering Ousmane Dembele to Arsenal.

The striker has been stripped of his captaincy today, launching his future into serious doubt, after he was dropped from the playing squad at the weekend for failing to follow orders.

Aubameyang will also be overlooked when we take on West Ham in midweek, and it will be interesting to see if he earns a regular role back in the team over the coming weeks, with the winter window set to open in January.

Barcelona are now claimed by the Independent to be eyeing his potential arrival however, which could well pose as an attractive prospect for the north London club.

The Catalan club are claimed to be looking to swap their French forward Dembele to the Gunners to cover payment, with the Frenchman into final year of his contract at present.

I struggle to believe that Ousmane would join us, knowing how highly he is rated across the continent and how long it has been since we played Champions League football. I also have my doubts that we should sign him. Offloading Auba could well be what is best for the club, with his stock only going downhill at this point in his career, but Ousmane’s injury record has to strike alarm bells.

Our club has never had the best record in that aspect, and his wages would likely be impossible to comprehend for someone who we couldn’t rely on to play a key role in our campaign due to his fitness.

I’m not doubting his ability, but could we really condone paying his current wage knowing we would need major luck to keep him fit?

Patrick

JUST ARSENAL SHOW – DAN SMITH DISCUSSES THE AUBA v ARTETA FALLOUT…. WHO’S SIDE ARE YOU ON?