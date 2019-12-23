Swap deals Arsenal should consider while trying to sell off Granit Xhaka

Arsenal is reportedly set to offload Granit Xhaka at the earliest opportunity they get and I think it would be the right decision for both parties.

The midfielder hasn’t contributed much to the team’s play this season and I believe letting him go for the right replacement won’t be a bad idea.

Arsenal has been linked with a swap deal involving him and Wilfried Ndidi among others, in this article, I compile the list of some other players we could swap him for.

Wilfried Ndidi

I was very happy to hear that Arsenal are considering a swap deal involving Xhaka and Ndidi and I believe that would be one of the best swap deals in the history of this club.

Ndidi is probably the most underrated midfielder in the Premier League and his numbers are amazing for the eyes to see. He should be our first choice if we want to swap Xhaka.

Thorgan Hazard

The younger Hazard has been building a reputation for himself in Germany. While he isn’t a defensive midfielder or a central one, I believe that he can help to be the perfect link between our midfield and attack.

Swapping Xhaka for Hazard means we would get more goals and assists from midfield we need that very much right now.

Ismael Bennacer

Bennacer has been one of the most consistent midfielders in the Serie A this season.

He helped Algeria win the African Nations Cup earlier in the year and he has continued his fantastic form for Milan this season. He may need to check his discipline as he has collected 7 yellow cards already this season, but he would bring more urgency and industry to Arsenal’s middle than Xhaka has done.

Dejan Kulusevski

Arsenal has been linked with the impressive Kulusevski who continues to impress on loan in the Parma’s midfield.

Sending Xhaka to Atalanta with some money should be appealing to the Italians and Kulusevski has more assists than all Arsenal’s midfielders combined this season, his signing would be massive.

Ever Banega

Unai Emery tried so hard to sign Banega when was named Arsenal’s manager but the board wouldn’t back him.

The Argentine has continued to shine in Sevilla and he has had s number of assists to his name from midfield.

Banega is no longer young, but he is more experienced than Xhaka and leads the midfield better than the Swiss midfielder has ever done for Arsenal.

This is the time for Arsenal to cash in on Xhaka and using him as a sweetener to land any of these midfielders won’t be a bad idea.