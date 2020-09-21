Swapping Torreira for Partey would be perfect for Arsenal

Atleti chase Torreira!
The Sun is today reporting that Lucas Torreira could be on his way to Spain to join Atletico Madrid, in a move that would see Thomas Partey come over to North London.
Uruguayan journalist Sebas Giovanelli is claiming that Atleti’s manager Diego Simeone is very keen on Torreira and has apparently made a call to the midfielder to offer him a way out of the club.
Ojo que llega! @LTorreira34 está muy cerca de ponerle franjas blancas a esa remera y convertirse en jugador del @Atleti. ¡Atentos fans #colchoneros! pic.twitter.com/mIKXsRiPfH
It could be a move that works out for the best as for us to be able to get Partey we need the funds to be able to complete the transfer. It may also make things a little easier for Atleti to accept a deal for him if a swap can be done at the same time. It would help them offload him and help us in possibly paying less than the £45m release clause that is holding Partey at Atletico still.
Every Gooner knows that Partey has been a target that has been linked to Arsenal for a number of years. Maybe now will be the time that we will get the man we have been after for so long.
Will it be worth it, only time will tell. But he is a very experienced player even if he does come with a bit of a high price tag. But if the deal is right of course we know it will be done.
Losing Torreira will be a shame because he does have the potential to become a star, but as he seems to be another player that is surplus to requirements under Arteta then it doesn’t seem fair to keep a player if he won’t be playing. Everyone wants to play but not everybody can do so week in week out.
Would swapping Torreira for Partey really be a good deal Gooners?
This report should let us know that Partey isn’t that good, he might end up be a flop player to Arsenal. To me, Torreira is even better. If I am wrong why Diego Simeone wanted him badly and wanted to offload Partey at all cost ?
Pat has best articles😂😂 positive news
Yes it will be a good deal for Arsenal as Partey sill bring in some solidity in the middle of the park.
Atletico are a funny crazy club.
Arsenal wants Partey 🔁 Partey wants Arsenal.
Atletico wants Torreira 🔁 Torreira wants Atletico.
Swap deal? No Atletico ain’t interested in straight swap deal but their interest in Torreira means Arsenal won’t budge too.
Arsenal are trying to take advantage of their interest and are willing to pay 15-20M + Torreira for Partey. The issue is will Atletico accept it?
Very crazy club that one is.
Mo Elneny is discussing with Sampdoria and Hamburger SV.
Sue, regarding your question about Mustafi yeah it’s true but nothing official yet. Arsenal want to get €15M but I doubt any club would pay it knowing Musti has just a year left.
The price needs to come down, Lazio want to pay €8M I think.
Roma could be in the cards too.
No club wants to pay the money Arsenal want for Guendouzi. He might stay and return to the team if he puts his head down.
There’ll be updates regarding Aouar this week.
I hope we can keep elneny especially after his recent displays, will be a good squad player if Partey and Aouar come in.
Does Torriera want to go to Madrid? Is a swap deal going to happen? My understanding is Torriera is homesick and has been since joining. Spain isnt Italy and we shouldn’t hold our breath.