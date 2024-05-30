Swapsy? Could Miedema sign for Barcelona as Caldentey signs for Arsenal Women?

Arsenal Women’s Dutch international, Vivianne Miedema, is set to leave the club at the expiration of her contract this summer, as a free agent. Meanwhile Barcelona’s Spanish World Champion, Mariona Caldentey, is also set to leave her club, as a free agent, as her contract expires this summer.

Arsenal are widely reported to be very close to signing Barcelona’s Caldentey, though nothing has been officially confirmed by either club thus far.

In the 2022-23 season, Barcelona were reportedly very keen to sign Arsenal’s Miedema as her contract was due to expire, but Miedema signed a contract extension with The Arsenal. The 27 year old all-time top WSL goal-scorer was a commentator on the recent Barcelona v Lyon Women’s Champions League Final, which Barca won 2-0, and she made it clear that she wanted to join a Champions League winning club, saying “I’m only 27, and I think the Champions League is the only thing missing, so I’m definitely not going to make a step down. And I’m really excited for whatever comes next.”

Nobody has won the Women’s Champions League title more that 8-time winning French giants, Lyon. But in terms of recent years, Barcelona have won the title 3 times in the last 4 years, including the last 2 seasons consecutively..

If Miedema made a move to Barcelona she would be amongst very good company indeed. Her young Netherlands teammate, Esmee Brugts, joined Barcelona after the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. And Barcelona have Lionesses (and former WSL players) Lucy Bronze & Keira Walsh within their ranks too, as well as a plethora of top-class players that Miedema will know from the footballing circuit over the years.

I think Barcelona would be a great move for Miedema, and she could well help them to a 3rd consecutive Champions League title in the coming season..

What do you think Gooners?

Michelle M

