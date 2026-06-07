Sweden manager explains why he thinks Gyokeres had a brilliant season 

Viktor Gyokeres won the Premier League in his first season at Arsenal and played an important role in the team’s success, although some fans expected him to score more goals. His national team manager, Graham Potter, has now defended the striker and insists he performed well.

Before Gyokeres moved to the Premier League, he was scoring goals consistently for Sporting Club and came close to reaching 100 goals for them in just two seasons. His record in Portugal was outstanding, which explains why some of the world’s biggest clubs pursued his signature. However, he chose to join Arsenal, and that decision has been justified after he won the league title and reached the Champions League final.

National Team Role and Expectations

He also impressed for his national team as they qualified for the World Cup through the playoffs, thanks in part to his fine form and important goals. He is now expected to lead the line for them during the tournament.

Potter will make that decision, and he believes the Arsenal striker enjoyed a superb first season at the Emirates. He told Mirror Football:

“With Viktor, it’s a great example of the modern world and modern football. From our perspective, he’s scored four goals in two games and got us to the World Cup, so his impact has been incredible.

“He was a young player in the academy at Brighton. Obviously he ended up in Portugal [with Sporting]. And that’s another thing people don’t understand, you go from Portugal and then you come to the Premier League and there’s an adaptation that you have to have.

“The fact that he has done that, and he’s contributed to the team, and the team is in this place, I think he’s had a brilliant season.”

Assessment of His First Season

His first campaign at Arsenal has therefore been viewed as a strong adaptation to the demands of English football, with his contribution helping the team achieve major success despite external debate over his goal return.

Overall assessment remains positive, with his performances across club and international football reinforcing his importance to both teams, while discussions over his output continue among supporters and analysts.

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