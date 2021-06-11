Sweden’s Alexander Isak is the striker Arsenal should be going for (plus video)

Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak exactly the type of striker Arsenal should be looking at

Alexander Isak. Remember the name.

The Swede is gradually emerging as a household name in Spain due to his exploits with Spanish club Real Sociedad. And it won’t be long before he’s casually thrown in conversation of ‘one of the best center forwards in the world.’

Although the 21-year-old still has a lot of developing to go through, his career trajectory certainly looks appealing. After switching Real Sociedad at the expense of Borussia Dortmund, Isak has been one of the best up-and-coming young center forwards in La Liga.

One Premier League club keeping tabs on Alexander Isak’s development are Arsenal. The Sweden forward is very highly-rated by technical director Edu & his recruitment team. Isak’s contract with Real Sociedad contains a minimum fee release clause, set at €70m. [@TheAthleticUK] pic.twitter.com/SK6jFDbrId — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 9, 2021

The Swedish international scored 17 goals in the league this season at the Anoeta Stadium, finishing sixth in the Top Scorer ranking of the league. That feat is even more impressive when you consider that he hit the frame of the goal only 41 times (that also means that he failed to hit the target miserably sometimes).

His 1.9 meters tall frame can be extremely useful to Mikel Arteta. The team can have an attacking outlet where the goalkeeper can aim at. Although Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is almost as tall as the Sociedad man, it is not a secret that his aerial presence is next to nothing.

With Isak, Arsenal can also expect a player who has a greater presence in the opposition box. Last season, the former Dortmund man took 4.56 Touches in the Box, while Alexander Lacazette and Aubameyang took 3.56 and 4.04.

The following illustration will give you more context of the quality the young forward possesses:

Isak, who has 22 appearances for his national team, also boasts of a higher Passing Completion Rate into the 18-yard-box. His figure was at an impressive 68.8%, while Lacazette was slightly ahead of him at 74.3% and Aubameyang at a lowly 53.8%.

Many people have already made a conclusion on the Sociedad man by stating ‘Isak is already one of the best U21 center forwards after Erling Haaland.’

But there are always two sides to a story. Isak has been criticized of being inconsistent, and sometimes failing to find the ‘finishing touch’ in front of the goal.

Regardless of his faults, the Swede still have the potential to reach the highest stages in the game.

Yash Bisht