Sweden’s Arsenal trio confident of beating USA in Women’s World Cup Knockouts

Arsenal trio's Sweden "we know we can beat them" in Women's World Cup USWNT clash

The 2023 FIFA Women’s Knockout stage is upon us, and for the next few days we are going to enjoy teams knocking each other out for a chance to feature in the quarter-finals.

Among the 8 different rounds of 16 clashes, Gooners will be eager to watch the mouth-watering clash between Sweden and the US that will see three of their own, Amanda Ilestedt, Stina Blackstenius, and Lina Hurtig, feature.

The Arsenal trio, after helping Sweden reach the round of 16 with a perfect record, with Blackstenius and Illestedt scoring goals, will be hoping to help their side be the first to end the defending champs world cup earlier than their norm; the US have always made it to the World Cup semifinal.

Sofia Jakobsson, who was key in Sweden thrashing Argentina 2-0 in the group stages, has stressed the fact that she and her teammates know what they need to do to go past the round of 16, saying:

“We have played really good group-stage games; we have won all three of them, and we also beat them in the Olympics.

“We are a confident team and looking forward to playing these games where it really matters and you have to win to move forward.”

The USWNT haven’t been as ruthless as they are known to be, but the NWSL San Diego Wave star argues the clash won’t be easy. “They have fantastic players,” added Sofia.

“You can never count out the USA. They have been in these games many, many times, and they have won the World Cup the last two times.

“Even if their game has not been fully 100 percent, I know when they go into the end of the tournament and it is games where you win or you go home, it will be super tough to play against them.”

The Swedish head boss, Peter Gerhardsson feels his team has what it takes to beat the US and prolong their World Cup stay, noting the confidence levels in the Swedish women’s camp are high.

“The US are ranked number one. It might be better to play them on Sunday than in the semis or final,” said Gerhardsson.

“From a psychological perspective, we know we can beat them. I think the players are convinced they can definitely win on Sunday, and I believe that too. I feel like we have played really well.

“We score in different ways, from set-pieces and in open play. We feel happy; we have won three out of three, and we have confidence.”

