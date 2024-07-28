Swedish international, Lina Hurtig, returns to training with Arsenal Women, after a long spell away

Some of you may have forgotten that Arsenal Women’s Swedish winger, Lina Hurtig, was in our Gunners first team. The 2022 summer signing, who joined Arsenal from Juventus, has struggled at Arsenal because of injury.

In Hurtig’s first 2022-23 season at Arsenal, she made only nine WSL appearances, out of a possible 22. Hurtig then only made two WSL appearances, and scored one goal, in the 2023-24 season, before an injury she sustained, while on international duty for Sweden, sidelined her in December 2023.

When asked about Lina’s whereabouts in March head coach, Jonas Eidevall, admitted that her injury could cause her to miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season, saying “There is not any clarity on it, which makes that hard to predict when she will be able to return to play. Potentially, she won’t return this season, but we don’t know.”

As sympathetic as some Gooners were to her situation, others believed Arsenal should cut their losses, cash in on her, and find a competent replacement.

Well, glancing at the Arsenal Women training pictures, Hurtig is back! She has returned to training and will be aiming to earn some game time. Hopefully this time around she can stay fit, silence the naysayers, and be a dependable option for Jonas Eidevall’s attack.

Arsenal Women have 3 Swedish internationals within their ranks. Alongside Hurtig, there is Stina Blackstenius (who recently signed a new contract with our Gunners) – she was Arsenal Women’s overall top scorer last season. There is also Amanda Ilestedt, who won the Bronze Boot at the FIFA Women’ World Cup 2023, that took place in Australia & New Zealand – Amanda is currently with child and therefore not on the pitch currently.

What are your thoughts on Lina’s return Gooners?

Michelle M

