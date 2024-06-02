Swedish Women boss Gerhardsson calls Katie McCabe “angry” – How would you describe our “best player”

Katie McCabe is the epitome of an Arsenal Women star, embodying a remarkable resurgence. After joining Arsenal from Raheny United in 2015, the Irish skipper didn’t immediately get her big break in the Gunner women’s team. She had to wait until the 2019–20 season to achieve this with Joe Montemurro.

During that season, she made 13 league appearances, which was the highest number she had ever made for Arsenal since she joined. By the 2021–22 season, she had shown her value and earned Montemurro’s trust. She made 21 league appearances, scoring four goals and providing 11 assists.

Jonas Eidevall came on board in 2021, and, just like his predecessor, he was impressed by Katie’s zeal and passion. For sure, the Swede has been thoroughly impressed with the Irish international’s technical skills, making her a utility player for Arsenal; she’s played in almost every position on the pitch.

Ahead of the Ireland v Sweden Euro 2025 group qualifiers last night, Sweden Women’s boss, Peter Gerhardsson, spoke very highly about Katie. Gerhardsson described McCabe as an amazing player and one of his favorites. He believes the Girls in Green skipper is one of Arsenal’s best players.

“McCabe is one of my favourite players because she is typical for the way to play. She’s one of the best players in Arsenal and she plays with passion, she plays with strength, she plays with good technique,” stated Gerhardsson as per the Independent.

“What I like also is she is a little bit of a winner. You can say angry, but I like it. She can’t be in my team so we have to handle that.”

Unfortunately, Ireland lost 3-0 to Sweden in Dublin last night, which keeps the Girls in Green at the bottom of qualifying group A3, while Sweden have overtaken England to claim 2nd spot, behind leaders France.

What word would you use to describe our wonderful Katie McCabe Gooners?

