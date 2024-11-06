Swiss captain, Lia Walti, is fully back on form for Arsenal Women, post-injury

It is so frustrating how Lia Walti’s perfomance in Arsenal’s women’s engine room is going unnoticed. Out of nowhere last March, news broke she had sustained a knee injury. That injury went on to keep her out for five months. Upon her return, she admitted how tough it was to return to fitness, saying, “It’s nice to smell the fresh grass again! But I am a big believer in transparency, so let’s be real; it has been a tough road so far!”

Despite the plan to gradually reintegrate her into the team to prevent re-injury, the Swiss international captain quickly regained her place in Arsenal’s starting lineup. She has started Arsenal’s last five games, which is incredible, and it only silences her doubters who, while she was injured, were already claiming her importance in this Arsenal team was going to drop massively.

That said, you must be wondering why all of a sudden I’m chatting with you about Lia Walti. The 31-year-old may have had her best performance in a while in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United. The Gunner women really dominated over Manchester United, and looking at Walti’s stats in their engine room, I can’t help but feel she laid the foundation for that performance.

Lia Walti vs Manchester United

81% passing accuracy

70 touches

5 passes into the final third

2 shots

2/3 accurate long balls

5/5 tackles won

7 defensive actions

7 recoveries

Performances like these help us forget that Victoria Pelova has missed the season’s start due to injury. Hopefully Walti can build from that top perfomance against Manchester United; Brighton is next.

That being said, it’s commendable that during the mini-crisis of poor results, which resulted in a managerial change, senior players such as Walti have taken the initiative to ensure our Gunners salvage their campaign.

What’re your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

