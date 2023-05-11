Swiss international midfield maestro signs new contract with Arsenal Women by Michelle

Arsenal have today confirmed that Lia Walti has signed a new contract with the club. Lia joined Arsenal Women back in 2018 and has featured in 128 matches across all competitions for the club. Lia has played a crucial role in securing Arsenal’s victories in the Barclays Women’s Super League title during the 2018/19 season and the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup 2022/23 , and was instrumental in the team effort to reach the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals this season, for the first time in 10 years.

On the international stage, Lia has amassed over 100 appearances for Switzerland and has been leading her country’s team as its captain since 2019. She led her national team in the 2022 European Championships and is all set to do the same in the upcoming 2023 World Cup, to be held in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

💬 "Arsenal means a lot to me, it feels like home here." The journey continues, @LiaWaelti 🥰 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 11, 2023

“It’s special moment for me to commit my future to Arsenal and I’m very happy and excited,” said Lia. “Arsenal means so much to me – it felt like home from the moment I joined and over the years I’ve built such a strong bond with this club and the community around it.

“This is an exciting time to be a part of Arsenal and I want to keep making new memories with this group.”

Head coach Jonas Eidevall added: “I’m delighted that Lia is staying with us at Arsenal. She is one of the best midfielders in world football and brings us so much in terms of leadership and presence.

“Lia has played a pivotal role within this team during my time here and I’m looking forward to continuing to work together to achieve our goals.”

It’s great to know that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Lia in red & white over the coming seasons!

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

