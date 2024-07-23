Switzerland captain, Lia Walti, should be fighting fit for Arsenal Women’s 2024-25 campaign

Lia Walti suffered a season-ending injury in Arsenal Women’s 3-1 loss to Chelsea on March 15th 2024, playing 72 minutes before Kyra Cooney-Cross came on for her; she has not participated in a competitive match since. Just Arsenal reported that she would be out for several weeks due to a minor knee issue.

So that alleged minor injury caused her to miss games against Villa, Chelsea (Continental Cup final), Bristol City, Leicester, Everton, Manchester City, Brighton, and the A-League All Stars (friendly).

The injury also caused her to miss Switzerland’s Euro qualifiers against Hungary (two games), Turkey, and Azerbaijan. Though the Swiss eventually won their group, it is worth noting that they will host the women’s European Championship next summer; therefore, even if they won their group B1, they already qualified as the tournament hosts.

I know you’re wondering why we took the time to talk about Walti; next season, we need her back 100%. In fact, she should be able to participate in Arsenal Women’s USA pre-season tour to build momentum and play an important role in the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage qualifiers.

Jonas Eidevall wants all of his midfielders to be fit, as Victoria Pelova, who sustained an ACL injury while on international duty, will certainly be out for a lengthy period. Over the last three seasons that the Swedish coach has guided Arsenal, the Swiss midfielder has only missed 13 WSL games, and she is undoubtedly a starter when 100%. She brings outstanding composure and control to our Gunners midfield.

All that said, there’s hope Walti will be fit and ready to go when Arsenal Women return, as her Instagram post the other day with the caption “Finding my energy high up on the mountains” hinted at.

C’mon Wally! Our Gunners need you..

Danni P

