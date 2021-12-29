Table of top flight finishes gives a hint about where Arsenal could end this season

Arsenal has been one of the biggest clubs in England over the last century or so.

This is one reason fans are unsatisfied that we haven’t played in the Champions League since 2018.

The Gunners are rebuilding to become continual UCL campaigners again and that could be achieved at the end of this season.

Worldfootball.net via Sun Sports created a table that shows the position each club has finished the most in top-flight history.

Manchester United has finished in the first position 20 times since 1888.

Arsenal, who enjoyed many top-four finishes under Arsene Wenger, has finished 4th on 12 occasions and 5th on 11 occasions.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This could be a hint about where we are more likely to finish this season.

Mikel Arteta has led his team into the top four after a tough and inconsistent start to the season.

The current Arsenal team is showing more than enough quality to remain in the Champions League position.

However, we have to guard against complacency in the second half of the campaign because it could spoil our fine first half.

There would be tough games, but our new found confidence in dealing with lesser opponents will help us win a lot of points.

THE JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Dan Smith has a rant over Arteta and ‘Players Welfare”