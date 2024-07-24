Tactical changes that Arteta should be considering this season

After a disappointing end to the 2023–24 season, where our Gunners lost the title race on the final day of the season by just 2 points, there are high hopes that the upcoming season could be better. We need to see a better version of Arsenal next season.

We want our Gunners to perform at their best, so here are some simple fixes that could help them:

Odegaard has primarily played as an RCM, but we should consider using him flexibly and occasionally deploying him at LCM, as he could significantly improve the struggling Arsenal left side. The left-footed playmaker is amazing on the right, but he could literally be unstoppable on the left.

That said, while at RCM, Odegaard should be making underlapping runs in the RHS and using his right foot (he rarely uses it) for first-time balls, which could make him more effective. The Norwegian should also try occupying the width so that Saka can operate on the RHS.

If Rice continues as a 6, he needs to work on his deep buildup and be bold enough to make progressive passes.

At times, Declan Rice played and impressed as an LCM, but given how two-footed he is, should we also consider playing him at RCM more often? It could unleash another dynamic in our engine room.

Many are convinced Gabriel Jesus could be up for a role change; capable of playing all across the attack, why can’t we count on him as Saka’s RW cover next season? He could be the one to ease the Hale End graduate’s workload.

We should never try Kai Havertz as a midfielder again. It became obvious he’s less impactful in the role; he’s a striker, and that’s where he should stay.

What do you think?

Jack Anderson

