Tactical changes that Arteta should be considering this season

After a disappointing end to the 2023–24 season, where our Gunners lost the title race on the final day of the season by just 2 points, there are high hopes that the upcoming season could be better. We need to see a better version of Arsenal next season.
We want our Gunners to perform at their best, so here are some simple fixes that could help them:
Odegaard has primarily played as an RCM, but we should consider using him flexibly and occasionally deploying him at LCM, as he could significantly improve the struggling Arsenal left side. The left-footed playmaker is amazing on the right, but he could literally be unstoppable on the left.
That said, while at RCM, Odegaard should be making underlapping runs in the RHS and using his right foot (he rarely uses it) for first-time balls, which could make him more effective. The Norwegian should also try occupying the width so that Saka can operate on the RHS.
If Rice continues as a 6, he needs to work on his deep buildup and be bold enough to make progressive passes.
At times, Declan Rice played and impressed as an LCM, but given how two-footed he is, should we also consider playing him at RCM more often? It could unleash another dynamic in our engine room.
Many are convinced Gabriel Jesus could be up for a role change; capable of playing all across the attack, why can’t we count on him as Saka’s RW cover next season? He could be the one to ease the Hale End graduate’s workload.
We should never try Kai Havertz as a midfielder again. It became obvious he’s less impactful in the role; he’s a striker, and that’s where he should stay.
What do you think?
Jack Anderson
Havertz, striker? Perfectly Yes!
o.k. I’ll be the first one – move Bukayo to LB 😂 Wrighty you out there?
It never ceases to amaze me why Arteta is reluctant to play Saka as a conventional left winger where his ability to cross on the run could pay dividends, especially with a tall CF like Havertz lurking in the box.In the same way I can’t remember him starting Jesus on the RW, where he has performed well for Brazil.While I credit our Manager for the improvement which was clearly evident last year, he can never be accused as being innovative as far as tactics are concerned, as he has basically followed the routines carried out by his mentor at City.Perhaps he will display more imagination in our pre season matches when there is little at stake?
I believe Jesus can become an excellent AM, be it the left or right mezzala
I still remember his beautiful Cruyff turn in a tight space. Nobody else at Arsenal can use that skill in EPL and UCL yet
Unfortunately, Odegaard and Rice would most likely become our main AMs next season
@Gai Jesus can do well as a striker if Arteta can instruct him to keep his role as a striker in front of goals. And stop marauding in midfield.
The strikers role is the only position available for him. LW & RW are already taken.
Realistically, if he doesn’t improve his goal scoring form he will remain second to Havertz. I don’t see Arteta changing Havertz role as a striker soon unless Arsenal buys s new CF.
@Ken1945
Carrying on from the other article.
So do you now acknowledge that your constant regurgitation about “Arteta having having been backed to the Hilt to the tune of more than £600 million” is just another one of your sneaky contradictory / hypocritical talking point off the assembly line sticks to beat Arteta. You’ve gone through quite a few of those since 2020.
What I wanted to do was to expose the hypocrisy from the usual Arteta bashers. One minute they are saying that Arteta agrees with them about the need to spend more in strengthening the squad, but then it’s the same individuals that have not shut up about “How he has spent more than £600 million since 2019”.
And you are absolutely correct that Arteta said he want to spend more in strengthening the squad farther. As you keep pointing out it’s a FACT. The same FACT you seem to be supporting this window. Right?
But then don’t turn around and start using that same Fact as another stick to beat him with later on. You have been going on about.
It’s the sneaky / slimy contradictory hypocrisy that I can’t stand. You either are not on board with his £600 million spending or you are on board. Can’t be talking from both ends.
That’s all.
Lols
Now let’s address another one of your points:
6. “Wrongest individual and proven wrong on every big and controversial decision?” Well Goonster, a few examples might help me answer yet another flowery comment that means nothing without context – let’s see what you come up with.”
1) Terminated Deadwood contracts and giving them away for free order to rebuild and create harmony..
The sensationalistic “Wanting Arteta gone since 2020/21 season: You guys wanted him gone just 9 months into the job. The constant pile ons..
2) The Shirt Selling Genius (Ozil) saga.
3) Guendouzi saga.
4) Auba Saga.
5) Him choosing the long term route of squad building.
The constant negativity towards Arteta, Edu and fans that kept asking you guys to calm down and give Arteta a bit of time to steady the club and get in his own players? Anyone that even suggested patience was shouted down by the likes of yourself and others. We were labelled as accepting lower standards all to cover for Arteta / Edu etc..
You always seemed to end up on the sensationalist, negative, pessimist oppose Arteta on nearly everything side..
Hence why I said you guys have been some of the Wrongest individuals when it comes to Arteta..
Now let’s discuss some of those and may be later I will bring up more..
👍🤞
Lols