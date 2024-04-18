Tactics? Inexperience? No Plan B? What went wrong for Arsenal in Munich?

What went wrong against Bayern Munich?
Last night’s game is a hard one to take and for someone like me, who was feeling maybe a bit too confident before the game, was disappointed with how things turned out and how we played. I expected a lot more from this Arsenal side and think we again just switched off when we needed to be focused. I’m not sure if that’s just due to experience of the manager and the players but when we needed to be focused, we weren’t. The fact is that Bayern are Champions League royalty with 6 winners trophies already and their fans have probably already been checking on how to buy UCL Final tickets before we even played the second leg.
Here’s a rundown of what I think went wrong last night.
Firstly, I think the first half was decent, I think we came out and looked confident, Bayern are a massive team with extensive experience and for a team like Arsenal who have a lot of young players, playing up against a side like theirs could be daunting, but I think we came out with confidence and the belief that we could win, but the second half was completely different.
Bayern came out in the second half and looked like they have figured Arteta’s game plan out and although they played very defensively, that is what worked for them against a side who was making little passes and trying to build play up through the middle. Both games Bayern were very defensive, and I think that worked to their advantage.
Again, we weren’t clinical enough when we had chances, I hate to single a player out, but Martinelli had the opportunity to score a number of times and didn’t take advantage of those opportunities. He is still a very young player and still learning but when you’re handed chances like he was, in a game this big, you have to take them.
I think Arteta should have brought Jesus on earlier and played him on the wing, Jesus has the experience I think we needed on the pitch last night. If you look at his stats in the Champions League, they really speak for themselves. Bayern took advantage of Arsenal’s weaknesses and exploited them, making the front line distant and unable to connect with each other. I think Jesus would have changed that.
As I said, Bayern were defending well and looked to had figured out the tikki takki passes we were doing to try build up play, and I think that’s when a manager must step in and change the plan, push the ball out wide and cross balls into the box. Give your team a fighting chance and a back-up plan when the first one doesn’t seem to be working.
You can blame whoever you want, but I think as a collective we just weren’t good enough and the better team won on the night. It’s disappointing but that’s football and hopefully we learn from our mistakes and next season we grow from it and do better. I am proud of how far we have come and what we’ve done this season in Europe, but it still hurts all the same.
We will go again next season and hopefully go even further…
Its just a a bad night we wernt clinical nor tough enough we needed a clinical striker and better holding midfielder better luck next time coyg
I don’t think there was anyone in the bench or any tactical changes that would have win us this game.
IMO what went wrong is our summer transfer business.
We are turning into another Man United, other clubs have identified us as a target and are ripping us off for their mediocre players.
Poor overpriced transfers have consequences, and this is just the beginning.
We have spent close to $800m under Arteta, the club has barely improved, and now we are dangerously close to PSR limits and have a small budget come this summer.
All these rumours about signing Osimehn and Gyokeres are pipedream nonsense.
We don’t even have anyone to sell to balance the books.
Soares, Elneny and Georginho will leave for free. Tavers and Sambi will come back after having terrible loan spells. Viera, Smith Rowe and Nelson stocks are lower than ever.
We have been falsely performing well in the league this past two seasons because the standard of the league has been very low and most other teams have been poor. And it’s been hiding a real problem with the squad.
“We have spent close to $800m under Arteta, the club has barely improved”. That is a staggering statement!
So we were competing with City when Arteta took over?
Wenger 6 th 5th ( cup ) 2nd , 3 rd ( cup )
Arteta 8th ( Cup ), 8th, 5 th , 2nd
Wenger last years , Arteta first
For 800 million that’s not a dramatic change
Thank you good sir, saved me the googling
No, but the league is a lot weaker.
The bottom half is unpredictably poor, and the financial gap between the top 6 and the rest is ever wider.
A relatively poor mid table Italian team like Roma wiped the floor with Brighton.
I can’t imagine what would have happened to us if we faced Inter in CL
I think a mixture of everything.
Like the Villa game in the second half, MA couldn’t find a way of changing things up tactically, and given how good our defense is, I think we would have found a lot more space, inviting pressure and playing on the counter. Risky, but the pay off would have been huge if we pulled it off.
Whilst MA had an off night tactically, all three goals over the course of the tie were terrible individual errors, and no manager can be blamed for that. Especially when it’s your key players making the mistakes, so one cannot even blame MA for having them in the lineup.
Lack of experience was huge as well. Bayern maybe off form, but have pedigree in Europe. They are the 4th most successful team in European history, mixing it with the likes of Real, Liverpool and Milan, whereas Arsenal are a million miles off a club like Sevilla when comes to success in Europe.
Overall, we would have beaten Bayern if we could have translated our domestic form into Europe, because they were not great, but we were too timid, and you get punished at this level for individual errors.
Everything went wrong last night, from the starting line up. Harvertz has no business being in the starting XI, yes I know he has improved lately but there are certain games that suits certain players. What was Party doing on the Bench. Sometimes managers need to be ruthless and unpredictable. Tuchel watched Arsenal match against Villa and figured out Arteta’s tactics. Sadly, he got it wright because our manager does not have a plan B. Another heartbreaking end of the season for us Arsenal fans.
Havertz has no Business being Anywhere near the Bench.😕
At this Crunch stage of the season, a slow Player like him is not needed.
He slows the team down and it’s a Quite a Pity that Arteta prefers to Die than even sub him a Match.
Arteta has put all of the Team’s Efforts to WASTE due to his Silly Love for Havertz.