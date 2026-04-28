Tactics – What are they and does Mikel Arteta use and understand them

We fans often talk about “tactics” and seem to disagree about their meaning and usage, so I decided to delve into this subject a little deeper.
The official explanation about football is as follows:
“The specific actionable plans and procedures a team uses to win a match, aiming to exploit their opponents’ weaknesses, while maximising their own strengths.”
Now I read that a couple of times in order to digest and understand it, and the thing that leapt out more than anything was the need to approach each opponent differently.
- Are we doing that under Mikel Arteta?
There are also different set-ups to use, such as 4,4,2, 4,3,3, and 3,5,2 for example, depending on the players we have and the opponents’ strengths and weaknesses.
2. Are we doing that under Mikel Arteta?
One of the earliest and best-known systems was that adopted by our revolutionary manager, Herbert Chapman, and was called the W system.
One could break down those systems to suit these particular headings:
A. Movement and patterns.
B. Attacking with the ball.
C. Attacking without the ball.
D. Defending with the ball.
E. Defending without the ball.
F. Transition, when either winning or losing the ball.
- Are we doing any of that with Mikel Arteta?
There are also different words used to describe these tactics.
Here are the ones I can think of:
A. Tika taka.
B. Sweeper usage.
C. Long ball.
D. Counter attack.
- Are we doing any of that with Mikel Arteta?
Finally, there were a couple of quotes from professionals within the game that I think should be remembered when we discuss the way our club plays under Mikel Arteta, along with the tactics he uses.
Joe Matip, the Liverpool defender, said the following in 2019:
“We have to control the ball. If we have the ball, the other team cannot score.”
Vic Buckingham, who managed Ajax and Barcelona, while also playing over 200 games for Tottenham Hotspur, his only club, said the following:
“If you’ve got the ball, keep it. The other team can’t score then.”
- Are we doing any of that with Mikel Arteta?
It will be interesting to see other Gooners’ views from questions one to five, and I have not given mine in order that I do not confuse the issues.
Ken1945
Ken
Great article and comments from you, a very interesting read; both of your article and upcoming comments.
1. Yes Arteta does in my opinion, but only around the edges. He focuses on our strength primarily, (speed is wasted in our slow build-up focused on possession), and content to deny opponents the ball.
I don’t see him targeting their weaknesses, instead trying to gain “control” by possession and static positioning.
2. Some different looks, but Arteta loves his 4-3-3, but teams rarely play set in stone to their formations.
3. Yes, oh Hell yes. Static positioning, initiating the press, who and from where, and the been sussed inverted LB.
4. No style to Arteta’s system, he favors organization and static positioning to movement; therefore creativity suffers or falls into predictible patterns. Arteta favors philosophy I believe, hence often times we get a lead and go into a shell and defend, regardless of opponent.
5. In my humble opinion, too often we fall into possession over purpose; retaining the ball, but ineffective in attack due to slow buildup focused on possession/control over trying to exploit opponents weaknesses.
It is all my opinion of course, people may agree or disagree.
Arteta has made us competitive with his “system,” however we explain it. However, it yet remains to be seen if it is successful or not, time will tell. So far it has capped out at finishing 2nd three times in a row, and zero trophies; let’s hope this year is different.
For Ken 1945
I have been critical of MA’s tactics in the past.
Possession wise, I think he is doing well as the stats suggest. He has been changing systems and experimenting. Cannot complain about him trying to be inventive.
But the great teams always knew how to change the tempos in games (Liverpool of the 80’s, Man Utd and AFC in 90’s/noughties and MCFC from 2015 onwards). This is where I am not sure that he has succeeded.